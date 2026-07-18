Quote of the day by Priyanka Chopra: ‘I was not here for breaking and shattering anything but all I wanted to do was…’

Priyanka Chopra has built a career by embracing change, taking risks and reinventing herself at every stage of life. From winning the Miss World crown in 2000 to becoming one of Bollywood's biggest stars and later carving a successful career in Hollywood, she has often spoken about the importance of growth over comparison. As she celebrates her 44th birthday on July 18, let's revisit one of her inspiring quotes. In a competitive social media landscape, Priyanka Chopra’s message emphasizes personal growth over comparison. (AFP)

During the Penguin Annual Lecture, Priyanka reflected on her journey, saying, “I was not here for breaking and shattering anything but all I wanted to do was to chase my dreams, evolve and to become the best version of me.” (Also read: Quote of the day by Anushka Sharma: ‘The moment you start depending on other people’s opinions to feel worthy…’)

What Priyanka Chopra’s quote means Priyanka’s words remind us that success doesn’t have to come at someone else’s expense. Instead of focusing on proving others wrong or competing with those around us, her message encourages us to stay committed to our own aspirations and personal growth.

The quote highlights that every individual’s journey is different. Chasing dreams isn’t just about reaching a destination, it’s about evolving through every challenge, embracing new opportunities and continuously working towards becoming a better version of yourself.

Her perspective also encourages people to define success by their own progress rather than comparing themselves with others. When the focus shifts from competition to self-improvement, achievements become more meaningful and lasting.