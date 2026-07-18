Quote of the day by Priyanka Chopra: ‘I was not here for breaking and shattering anything but all I wanted to do was…’
As Priyanka Chopra turns 44 today, revisit her inspiring quote on chasing dreams, embracing change and becoming the best version of yourself.
Priyanka Chopra has built a career by embracing change, taking risks and reinventing herself at every stage of life. From winning the Miss World crown in 2000 to becoming one of Bollywood's biggest stars and later carving a successful career in Hollywood, she has often spoken about the importance of growth over comparison. As she celebrates her 44th birthday on July 18, let's revisit one of her inspiring quotes.
During the Penguin Annual Lecture, Priyanka reflected on her journey, saying, “I was not here for breaking and shattering anything but all I wanted to do was to chase my dreams, evolve and to become the best version of me.” (Also read: Quote of the day by Anushka Sharma: ‘The moment you start depending on other people’s opinions to feel worthy…’)
What Priyanka Chopra’s quote means
Priyanka’s words remind us that success doesn’t have to come at someone else’s expense. Instead of focusing on proving others wrong or competing with those around us, her message encourages us to stay committed to our own aspirations and personal growth.
The quote highlights that every individual’s journey is different. Chasing dreams isn’t just about reaching a destination, it’s about evolving through every challenge, embracing new opportunities and continuously working towards becoming a better version of yourself.
Her perspective also encourages people to define success by their own progress rather than comparing themselves with others. When the focus shifts from competition to self-improvement, achievements become more meaningful and lasting.
Why Priyanka Chopra’s quote resonates today
In an era dominated by social media, where achievements are constantly compared and success is often measured through external validation, Priyanka’s message feels especially relevant. It reminds us that everyone has their own timeline and that growth matters more than comparison.
Whether you’re beginning your career, preparing for exams, launching a business or pursuing a lifelong dream, her words encourage you to stay focused on your own path, embrace change and keep evolving instead of seeking approval or trying to outshine others.
As Priyanka marks another milestone on July 18, her quote serves as a fitting reminder that the greatest achievement isn’t simply reaching the top, it’s becoming the best version of yourself along the journey.
About Priyanka Chopra
Priyanka Chopra Jonas is an Indian actor, producer and entrepreneur who has made a mark in both Bollywood and Hollywood. After winning the Miss World 2000 title, she went on to become one of India's most successful and highest-paid actors. Over the years, she has received several accolades, including two National Film Awards and five Filmfare Awards. In 2016, she was honoured with the Padma Shri by the Government of India. She has also been recognised globally, featuring on Time magazine's list of the 100 most influential people, Forbes' list of the World's 100 Most Powerful Women, and the BBC 100 Women list in 2022.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAkanksha Agnihotri
Akanksha Agnihotri is a lifestyle journalist with over 3 years of experience. She is a psychology graduate and holds a postgraduate diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi, where she graduated as a gold medalist. Originally from Bhopal, the beautiful capital of Madhya Pradesh, she draws inspiration from the city’s rich cultural heritage and layered storytelling traditions that subtly shape her narrative voice. She writes extensively about fashion, beauty, health, relationships, culture, and food, exploring everything from trending styles and runway moments to wellness routines and mindful living. Passionate about meaningful and candid conversations, she enjoys interviewing celebrities, doctors, designers, and film personalities, diving into discussions on fitness, beauty, mental health, and everything fun in between. With a keen eye for trends and a thoughtful understanding of human behaviour, she brings depth, sensitivity, and authenticity to her stories, ensuring they resonate with a wide and diverse audience. When she’s not working, you’ll usually find her lost in a book, planning her next mountain trek, or mapping out spontaneous travel escapes. She loves discovering new authors, revisiting old favourites, and spending quiet afternoons in museums soaking in art, history, and culture. An avid bird-watching enthusiast, she finds joy in early morning walks, spotting rare birds, and reconnecting with nature. Whether sipping coffee while journaling her thoughts or exploring hidden corners of a new city, she constantly seeks inspiration in everyday moments that often turn into compelling story ideas.Read More