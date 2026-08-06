Had a stressful day? Try this expert-recommended 5-minute grounding ritual to relax your mind and body

Stress has a way of building up throughout the day. Whether it comes from work, personal responsibilities, or simply trying to keep up with a busy schedule, it can leave you feeling mentally drained and physically tense. While a few quiet minutes may not solve every challenge, taking time to slow down can help you feel calmer and more present.

According to Kishori Sud, simple grounding practices can help you reconnect with yourself and create a sense of balance before the day ends. If you are looking for a gentle way to unwind, this five-minute grounding ritual may help you release tension and settle your mind.

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