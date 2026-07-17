Quote of the day by Anushka Sharma: 'The moment you start depending on other people's opinions to feel worthy…'

Anushka Sharma has long been admired for speaking candidly about confidence, authenticity and staying true to herself. Throughout her career, the actor has encouraged people to value themselves beyond external approval. Anushka Sharma urges self-belief over social media validation in today's world. (Instagram)

In a 2023 interview with Grazia India, Anushka reflected on the importance of self-worth, saying, "Validation cannot come from outside. The moment you start depending on other people's opinions to feel worthy, you lose yourself. It's important to know your own value and be comfortable with who you are." (Also read: Quote of the day by Hrithik Roshan: ‘If you want something enough, work hard, keep trying and surround yourself with…’ )

What Anushka Sharma's quote means Anushka's message highlights the importance of building self-worth from within rather than seeking approval from others. While compliments and appreciation can feel encouraging, relying on external validation for confidence often makes our happiness dependent on people's opinions, which can constantly change.

Her words remind us that true confidence comes from recognising our own strengths, accepting our flaws and staying authentic even when others disagree. Knowing your value allows you to make decisions based on your beliefs instead of trying to please everyone around you.

The quote also encourages self-acceptance. In today's world of social media, where likes, comments and comparisons can easily influence self-esteem, Anushka's perspective is a timely reminder that our worth isn't determined by online validation or public opinion. Learning to be comfortable with who you are creates a stronger foundation for both personal happiness and professional success.