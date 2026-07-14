Quote of the day by Hrithik Roshan: ‘If you want something enough, work hard, keep trying and surround yourself with…’

Equally significant is his emphasis on surrounding yourself with people who offer honest, constructive criticism rather than constant praise. Genuine feedback may be uncomfortable at times, but it helps identify blind spots, refine skills and accelerate personal and professional growth.

Hrithik's quote highlights that ambition alone isn't enough to achieve success. While having a dream is important, turning it into reality requires consistent effort, patience and the willingness to keep going despite failures.

Hrithik Roshan is admired not only for his performances on screen but also for his resilience, discipline and growth mindset. Over the years, the actor has often spoken about overcoming setbacks, embracing challenges and striving to become the best version of oneself, making his words a source of motivation for many.

The quote also underscores the value of resilience. Success rarely comes overnight, and setbacks are often an inevitable part of the journey. By continuing to work hard and learning from both mistakes and feedback, people can steadily move closer to their goals.

Why Hrithik Roshan's quote still resonates today In an age of instant gratification and social media comparisons, it's easy to assume that success happens quickly. Hrithik's words serve as a reminder that meaningful achievements are built through perseverance, discipline and continuous learning.

Whether you're preparing for an exam, building a career, launching a business or pursuing a creative passion, the quote encourages you to stay committed to your goals while remaining open to learning from those who genuinely want to see you improve.

Ultimately, Hrithik's message is simple yet powerful: success isn't just about working hard, it's about working hard, staying persistent and embracing honest feedback that helps you become better every day.