Quote of the day by Hrithik Roshan: ‘If you want something enough, work hard, keep trying and surround yourself with…’
Hrithik Roshan underscores that achieving success is not instant; it involves hard work, perseverance, and a willingness to learn from constructive feedback.
Hrithik Roshan is admired not only for his performances on screen but also for his resilience, discipline and growth mindset. Over the years, the actor has often spoken about overcoming setbacks, embracing challenges and striving to become the best version of oneself, making his words a source of motivation for many.
In an interview with Arab News, Hrithik said, "If you want something enough, work hard, keep trying and surround yourself with people who are honest enough to give you constructive criticism. That's how you grow." (Also read: Quote of the day by Kamal Haasan: ‘Once you climb Everest, don’t stay on top because there is no place to stay…’ )
What Hrithik Roshan's quote means
Hrithik's quote highlights that ambition alone isn't enough to achieve success. While having a dream is important, turning it into reality requires consistent effort, patience and the willingness to keep going despite failures.
Equally significant is his emphasis on surrounding yourself with people who offer honest, constructive criticism rather than constant praise. Genuine feedback may be uncomfortable at times, but it helps identify blind spots, refine skills and accelerate personal and professional growth.
The quote also underscores the value of resilience. Success rarely comes overnight, and setbacks are often an inevitable part of the journey. By continuing to work hard and learning from both mistakes and feedback, people can steadily move closer to their goals.
Why Hrithik Roshan's quote still resonates today
In an age of instant gratification and social media comparisons, it's easy to assume that success happens quickly. Hrithik's words serve as a reminder that meaningful achievements are built through perseverance, discipline and continuous learning.
Whether you're preparing for an exam, building a career, launching a business or pursuing a creative passion, the quote encourages you to stay committed to your goals while remaining open to learning from those who genuinely want to see you improve.
Ultimately, Hrithik's message is simple yet powerful: success isn't just about working hard, it's about working hard, staying persistent and embracing honest feedback that helps you become better every day.
About Hrithik Roshan
Hrithik Roshan is an Indian actor and producer who works in Hindi cinema. Referred to as the millennial superstar, he has portrayed a variety of characters and is known for his dancing skills. One of the highest-paid actors in India, he has won many awards, including six Filmfare Awards, of which four were for Best Actor. Starting from 2012, he has appeared in Forbes India's Celebrity 100 several times based on his income and popularity.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAkanksha Agnihotri
Akanksha Agnihotri is a lifestyle journalist with over 3 years of experience. She is a psychology graduate and holds a postgraduate diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi, where she graduated as a gold medalist. Originally from Bhopal, the beautiful capital of Madhya Pradesh, she draws inspiration from the city’s rich cultural heritage and layered storytelling traditions that subtly shape her narrative voice. She writes extensively about fashion, beauty, health, relationships, culture, and food, exploring everything from trending styles and runway moments to wellness routines and mindful living. Passionate about meaningful and candid conversations, she enjoys interviewing celebrities, doctors, designers, and film personalities, diving into discussions on fitness, beauty, mental health, and everything fun in between. With a keen eye for trends and a thoughtful understanding of human behaviour, she brings depth, sensitivity, and authenticity to her stories, ensuring they resonate with a wide and diverse audience. When she’s not working, you’ll usually find her lost in a book, planning her next mountain trek, or mapping out spontaneous travel escapes. She loves discovering new authors, revisiting old favourites, and spending quiet afternoons in museums soaking in art, history, and culture. An avid bird-watching enthusiast, she finds joy in early morning walks, spotting rare birds, and reconnecting with nature. Whether sipping coffee while journaling her thoughts or exploring hidden corners of a new city, she constantly seeks inspiration in everyday moments that often turn into compelling story ideas.Read More