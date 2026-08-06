Did you know about the flesh-eating disease? Physician Dr Kunal Sood explains what it is and how treatment works
Flesh-eating disease, also known as necrotising fasciitis, is caused by certain strains of bacteria getting in through broken skin barrier, shares Dr Sood.
The name flesh-eating disease is likely to cause serious concern among everyone who comes across it. And according to physician Dr Kunal Sood, it is for good reason.
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Taking to Instagram on August 5, Dr Sood shared that the scientific name of the disease is necrotising fasciitis. He went to explain what it is, while assuring that there is treatment available for the same.
What is the flesh-eating disease?
In the words of Dr Sood, “Necrotising fasciitis, also known as flesh-eating disease, is a rare type of infection that affects the soft tissue under the skin.”
The infection can take place anywhere on the body and, in rare cases, even around the eyes. Dr Sood shared that the disease is usually caused by certain types of bacteria that enter through a break in the skin, such as a small cut, surgical wound, or insect bite.
While these may sound extremely common, the physician pointed out that most of the people who do get the flesh-eating disease have other risk factors present, such as a weakened immune system.
Symptoms and treatment of the flesh-eating disease
As per Dr Sood, the symptoms of the flesh-eating disease can progress quickly. Changes that are easily noticeable include:
- Swelling
- Redness
- Tenderness in one area
However, according to the physician, the discomfort may feel even more intense than it looks.
“Treatment involves antibiotics and, in some cases, a procedure to remove the infected tissue,” pointed out Dr Sood.
How to lower the risk of flesh-eating disease?
It is not always possible to prevent necrotising fasciitis. However, the Cleveland Clinic shares three measures to reduce the risk. They are as follows.
Clean wounds with soap and water. Cover them with a clean bandage until they heal.
See your healthcare provider for any deep cuts or punctures.
Don’t go into swimming pools, hot tubs or outside bodies of water if you have a break in your skin.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
Dr Kunal Sood, MD, is a double board-certified physician in Anesthesiology and Interventional Pain Medicine. He did his residency and fellowship in anesthesiology at Wayne State University in Detroit, Michigan, followed by a one-year fellowship in interventional pain medicine. He later became the Medical Director of the office in Germantown, Maryland.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDebapriya Bhattacharya
Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research.Read More
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