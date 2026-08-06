What your tongue says about your health: Orthodontist Dr Jaineel Parekh explains 5 changes that deserve attention
Subtle changes to the tongue can signal changes to overall health; Dr Parekh shares five such things to watch out for.
Taking care of oral health is not just limited to brushing our teeth every morning; taking note of the tongue is equally important. According to orthodontist Dr Jaineel Parekh, the tongue can offer valuable clues about the overall health of an individual, sometimes even before other symptoms appear.
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In an interaction with HT Lifestyle, Dr Parekh noted that dentists routinely examine the tongue during oral check-ups because changes in its colour, texture, or appearance may point to nutritional deficiencies, infections, dehydration or, in some cases, more serious conditions.
He shared five changes to the tongue that individuals should be mindful of, which are presented as follows.
1. A persistent white coating
A thin white coating after waking up is usually harmless. However, if one observes a thick white area that does not go away after brushing, it may be an indication of a fungal infection, such as oral thrush or a disease known as leukoplakia.
White areas that do not go away may sometimes be precancerous and should be checked out by a dentist, cautioned Dr Parekh.
2. A bright red or smooth tongue
A tongue that appears excessively red, smooth or shiny could be indicative of a deficiency of vitamin B12, folic acid or iron.
“It is more pertinent to India, given that anaemia remains common amongst a sizable population in the country,” stated the orthodontist.
3. Cracks that suddenly appear
A fissured or cracked tongue is often harmless and becomes more common with age. However, in case of sudden development of cracks that become painful or food trapping, they could cause irritation or infections.
According to Dr Parekh, good oral hygiene and dental examination could reduce the risks of such complications.
4. Painful sores that don't heal
Most mouth ulcers heal within one to two weeks. If a sore on the tongue persists beyond two weeks, bleeds easily or causes difficulty while eating or speaking, it should never be ignored. Persistent ulcers are among the warning signs that require immediate professional evaluation, especially in individuals who use tobacco or consume alcohol regularly.
5. Swelling or changes in size
A swollen tongue is caused by allergies, infections, side effects of medications, or other health problems.
As per Dr Parekh, “It can also be so large that it blocks one’s airways or affects their ability to swallow. Any unexplained swelling that persists should be assessed by both a physician and a dentist.”
“Your tongue is more than a muscle that helps you speak and taste; it is often one of the body's earliest health indicators,” stated the orthodontist. “Spending just a few seconds examining it while brushing your teeth and keeping up with routine dental check-ups can help identify problems before they become serious.”
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
Dr Jaineel Parekh is an orthodontist at Laxmi Dental Limited. The Mumbai-based specialist has over 15 years of clinical experience.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDebapriya Bhattacharya
Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research.Read More
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