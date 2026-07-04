Doctor explains how dehydration affects the brain, shares 5 related signs to look out for

As people are getting busier, brain fog is becoming increasingly common. The condition is frequently described by individuals experiencing it as a mix of frequent headaches, lack of focus, unusual irritation, and lack of energy despite getting sufficient sleep. Dehydration can be a cause of brain fog, shares Dr Reddy. (Pexel)

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While the immediate assumption is usually stress, burnout, or poor sleep quality, according to Dr B Ravinder Reddy, consultant surgeon in the division of general surgery, trauma and surgical gastroenterology at CARE Hospitals, Banjara Hills, Hyderabad, one often-overlooked factor is mild dehydration.

Dr Reddy shared with HT Lifestyle how dehydration affects the brain, and five symptoms that suggest it is the cause of brain fog.

How exactly does dehydration affect the brain? The brain is nearly 75 percent water. As such, it is particularly sensitive to changes in hydration status.

“Water is essential for maintaining adequate blood flow to the brain, transporting nutrients and oxygen, removing metabolic waste, regulating body temperature, and supporting communication between nerve cells,” shared Dr Reddy.

When the body begins losing fluids, blood volume gradually decreases, making circulation slightly less efficient. This means the brain has to work harder to perform routine cognitive tasks,” he explained. “At the same time, dehydration alters the balance of electrolytes such as sodium and potassium, which are essential for nerve impulse transmission.”

These subtle physiological changes can translate into symptoms people experience every day. These include difficulty concentrating, slower thinking, headaches, mood changes, and mental fatigue. The symptoms often develop long before dehydration becomes severe.