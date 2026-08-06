Everyday explained: What does the unique number on Indian trains mean?

From the years 1989 to 2010, a four-digit scheme was used for long-distance passenger trains, and they were called ‘Universal Numbers’.

Each train you have taken in your life has always had a different number assigned to it. Moreover, each coach had a different number. But have you ever wondered how and why the trains are numbered? What do these numbers mean? Let's find out their hidden meaning:

Every day, lakhs of Indians take a train to travel across the country. Even our childhoods have been defined by train journeys – from finding which platform your train will arrive on to figuring out your coach and seat, and arriving hours before at the railway station.

However, in the old train numbering system, these numbers were not unique across zones. So, in 2010, the Indian Railways switched to a new system in which all its train numbers were converted to a five-digit numbering scheme. The Ministry of Railways called this move more scientific, logical, uniform, and computer-friendly.

According to Press Information Bureau, to make the transition smooth, only a prefix of the digit ‘1’ (one) was added to the ‘four’-digit numbers of the existing trains.

Meanwhile, the special trains run by the Railways to clear holiday or festival rush, etc., were numbered on the pattern of the mail/express trains except that they were given the prefix of digit ‘0’ (zero).

What do the numbers on train coaches mean? The first digit indicates the type of train, the second and third digits tell the zonal code or division, and the fourth and fifth digits are the unique serial number of the train.

First digit 0: special (short-term) trains (summer specials, holiday specials)

1: long-distance scheduled, regular express/mail, and superfast trains like Duronto, Yuva, Rajdhani Express, Shatabdi Express, Jan Shatabdi Express, Garibrath Express, Sampark Kranti Express, and all categories of trains that have an express/mail character at any point in their journey.

2: also for long-distance trains, but these are used when train numbers starting with 1 are exhausted in any series.

3: Kolkata suburban trains.

4: suburban trains in Chennai, New Delhi and other metropolitan areas.

5: passenger trains with conventional coaches.

6: MEMU trains.

7: DMU (DEMU) and railcar services.

8: currently reserved.

9: Mumbai area suburban trains