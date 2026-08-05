Everyday explained: Why LPG cylinders are painted red

Every day, thousands of businesses and households receive domestic LPG cylinders. They are an essential part of Indian households and are widely used for cooking. One thing that stands out about these cylinders is their vibrant red colour. But have you ever wondered why this shade is used?

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Why are cylinders painted red? This attention-grabbing colour is not just for appearance; it is crucial for safety, identification, and functionality. Many countries use bright colours to mark gas cylinders, but in India, red is used because it instantly signals danger, helping users stay alert while handling the cylinder.

Moreover, red is easily visible even from a distance. Therefore, in emergencies such as gas leaks or fires, the red colour allows people to quickly identify the cylinder's location and take timely action. It also serves as a warning sign, as red is a universal signal of caution or danger.