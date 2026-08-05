Silk pillowcase, double shampooing to brushing wet hair: Alia Bhatt's hairstylist rates common haircare habits

On August 3, Amit Thakur – who has worked with Nita Ambani, Alia Bhatt, and Katrina Kaif – shared a video on Instagram discussing popular haircare habits and whether they actually work. He also rated them out of 10.

There are several hair care trends available online that claim they result in a healthy scalp, less hair fall , and luscious strands. However, have you ever stopped and wondered whether these actually work? From oiling to double-shampooing and silk pillowcases, Bollywood hairstylist Amit Thakur shared a video debunking whether these hair care habits actually work.

1. Sleeping with wet hair: 1 out of 10 According to the hairstylist, leaving your scalp damp overnight is bad because it can become a breeding ground for bacteria and fungi, which can cause dandruff and irritation. An unhealthy scalp can exacerbate hair loss, thinning, and shedding.

2. Double shampooing: A good 9 out of 10 Amit stressed that you should do double shampooing, especially if you've oiled your hair or have too much buildup of product or sweat on the scalp. “It's a great way to thoroughly clean your scalp, but just don't do it too frequently,” he advised.

3. Brushing wet hair: 0 out of 10 This is one of the worst things you can do to your hair, according to the hairstylist. “[Your] hair is super weak and vulnerable when it's wet, and brushing it then can cause a lot of damage in the long run,” he explained.

4. Scalp massage or champi: Good 8 out of 10 If done correctly and gently, the hairstylist stressed that it can 'improve a lot of blood circulation in the scalp, can also improve absorption of products, and, of course, it's relaxing.'

5. Regular trim: A solid 10 out of 10 A lot of people think that trimming your hair regularly can make it grow longer, but the hairstylist insisted that's a myth. He added, “It does prevent split ends from travelling up to the hair shaft, which can make your hair look healthier and fresher, so go for that.”

6. Silk pillowcase: 8 out of 10 Many of us use a silk pillowcase to protect our hair when we sleep, and according to the hairstylist, it's way more gentle than sleeping on cotton. It can reduce frizz and friction while you sleep, so it is a good haircare habit to practice.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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