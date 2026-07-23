Tired of ‘home remedies for hair fall’? Nutritionist Kiran Kukreja shares easy moringa biotin laddu recipe
Nutritionist Kiran Kukreja offers a recipe for moringa biotin laddus, combining ingredients like pumpkin and sunflower seeds for hair health.
Biotin may play an important role in keeping hair healthy by increasing the rate of follicle growth and keratin production, which affects hair, skin, and nails. It supports hair growth in people whose hair thinning or loss occurs due to a biotin deficiency. While biotin supplements can boost hair growth, you can also try consuming it through whole foods and nuts.
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Moringa biotin laddu recipe
On July 22, Kiran Kukreja, a nutritionist, shared her recipe for making moringa biotin laddus. Her recipe uses simple ingredients and can be easily made at home. Sharing the instructions in an Instagram reel, Kiran said, “If you are tired of trying expensive hair care products and various home remedies for hair fall, then you definitely need to try this.”
She added, “For the next two to three months, include these moringa-biotin laddus in your diet. Made with moringa powder, pumpkin seeds, sunflower seeds, and dates, these laddus provide essential nutrients like iron, folate, and zinc, as well as healthy fats—all crucial for supporting overall hair health.”
According to the nutritionist, if you consume one daily as a mid-morning snack, you will start seeing changes within a few weeks. She added that this remedy has been tested and proven effective by both her clients and herself. Here's how you can make these laddus at home:
Ingredients
½ cup pumpkin seeds
½ cup sunflower seeds
¼ cup black sesame seeds
½ cup flax seeds and fennel seeds
½ cup walnuts
2 tbsp moringa powder
1 cup soft dates (ground into a paste)
1–2 tsp jaggery powder or jaggery paste (optional)
1 tbsp ghee
Method
1. Add the pumpkin seeds, sunflower seeds, black sesame seeds, flax seeds, and walnuts to a pan.
2. Roast everything together on a low flame for four to five minutes, and then add moringa powder, roast for another two to three minutes. Let it cool completely.
3. Blend the roasted mixture into a coarse powder.
4. Add the ground dates and jaggery, then mix well.
5. Pour in warm ghee and combine until the mixture binds easily.
6. Shape into 12 to 15 laddus.
Tip: If the mixture feels too sticky, add a little more coarsely ground roasted seed mix. If it feels too dry, add one to two teaspoons of jaggery paste.
Storage
According to the nutritionist, you can refrigerate these laddus in an airtight container for up to three to four weeks.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
Kiran Kukreja is a certified nutritionist, dietitian, and health coach for weight loss, diet planning and a better overall well-being. She specialises in managing diseases like diabetes, thyroid, PCOS, gut issues, and high blood pressure.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORKrishna Pallavi Priya
Krishna Priya Pallavi is a journalist with over 9 years of experience, covering health, fashion, pop culture, travel, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art, decor, fitness, and sex and relationships. She is an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. Her strong academic foundation informs her analytical and detail-oriented approach to storytelling, helping her uncover stories where none seem to exist. Before joining Hindustan Times, Pallavi worked with some of India’s leading media organisations. She spent close to three years at India Today, where she honed her newsroom skills and developed a sharp editorial sensibility. She also worked for over a year and a half at Vagabomb, ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, where she explored stories through a gender-sensitive, socially aware lens. Pallavi has a deep interest in global fashion trends and international fashion seasons, and enjoys interviewing celebrities and tracking pop culture movements—interests that frequently translate into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Alongside lifestyle and entertainment, she has a keen eye for impactful health and wellness journalism, regularly interacting with doctors, designers, and digital content creators to bring nuance and credibility to her work. Born and raised in Haryana, Pallavi remains deeply connected to her ancestral roots in Odisha. Her ability to spot fresh angles brings curiosity and depth to stories she pursues. When not chasing deadlines, she enjoys spending time with her dog, planning her next vacation, reading, running new trails, and discovering new destinations.Read More
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