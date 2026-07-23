Tired of ‘home remedies for hair fall’? Nutritionist Kiran Kukreja shares easy moringa biotin laddu recipe

Biotin may play an important role in keeping hair healthy by increasing the rate of follicle growth and keratin production, which affects hair, skin, and nails. It supports hair growth in people whose hair thinning or loss occurs due to a biotin deficiency. While biotin supplements can boost hair growth, you can also try consuming it through whole foods and nuts.

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Moringa biotin laddu recipe On July 22, Kiran Kukreja, a nutritionist, shared her recipe for making moringa biotin laddus. Her recipe uses simple ingredients and can be easily made at home. Sharing the instructions in an Instagram reel, Kiran said, “If you are tired of trying expensive hair care products and various home remedies for hair fall, then you definitely need to try this.”

She added, “For the next two to three months, include these moringa-biotin laddus in your diet. Made with moringa powder, pumpkin seeds, sunflower seeds, and dates, these laddus provide essential nutrients like iron, folate, and zinc, as well as healthy fats—all crucial for supporting overall hair health.”

According to the nutritionist, if you consume one daily as a mid-morning snack, you will start seeing changes within a few weeks. She added that this remedy has been tested and proven effective by both her clients and herself. Here's how you can make these laddus at home: