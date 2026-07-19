Skipping breakfast daily? Nutritionist Dr Rohini Patil reveals what it really does to a woman's body
Women who skip breakfast every day may be hurting their health. Here’s how it impacts their body in the long run.
Breakfast is one of the most important meals of the day. For women, skipping breakfast every day can impact their overall health, energy levels, and metabolism. Going without food for a while is common and can be perfectly okay. However, if you regularly skip breakfast without ensuring you are getting the right food, it can cause problems. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Rohini Patil, author, nutritionist, and founder of Nutracy Lifestyle, explains why women should rethink the habit of skipping breakfast.
Also read | Clinical nutritionist reveals simple yet effective ways to reduce belly fat without crash dieting or extreme workouts
Lack of energy
Dr Rohini Patil highlighted that one of the side effects that happens when you do not eat breakfast is that you get really tired and have a hard time focusing. After you sleep all night, your body needs food to have energy and to help your brain work. If you do not eat breakfast, you might feel tired and grumpy, have a hard time paying attention, and may not be as productive in the morning.
Fluctuating blood sugar level
According to Dr Patil, for women, breakfast is important to keep blood sugar levels stable. If you go long without eating, your blood sugar levels fluctuate. This can make you want to eat sweets or junk food during the day. Over time, this can cause you to gain weight and have a higher chance of getting diabetes.
Elevating health issues
“Women who have hormone problems like PCOS, thyroid problems, or irregular periods might experience more health problems if they skip breakfast,” said Dr Patil. Eating meals at the same time every day can help your hormones stay balanced. If you do not eat breakfast all the time, it can put stress on your body and make your symptoms worse.
Lack of nutrients
Skipping breakfast also means you are skipping nutrients. Breakfast is a time to eat important foods like protein, fibre, calcium, iron, and vitamins. Women who do not eat breakfast might not get all the nutrients they need, especially if they do not eat well at meals.
Hormonal imbalance
Not eating breakfast can also affect the hormones that control how hungry you are. A lot of people get really hungry later in the day and eat more than they should. This can make it harder to keep your weight under control.
“That being said, everyone is different. There is no one right way to eat. Some women might choose to fast for a while and still get all the nutrients they need,” added Dr Patil. The important thing is to make sure you are getting all the nutrients you need and eating food that's good for you. Eating a breakfast with protein, healthy fats, fibre, and complex carbohydrates can help you have energy all day, feel full, and be healthier overall. Instead of counting calories, women should focus on eating food that is good for them and making sure they are getting all the nutrients they need at every meal. Overall, breakfast can be an important part of supporting energy, fullness, and health.
About Dr Rohini Patil
Dr Rohini Patil, MBBS,is a doctor, holistic nutritionist, and entrepreneur. She is the Founder and CEO of Nutracy Lifestyle, a wellness brand.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAnukriti Srivastava
Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world.Read More
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.