Taking calcium supplements? Urologist Dr Pradeep Prakash explains whether they really cause kidney stones

He explained that fear of kidney stones often prevents people from taking supplements they actually need. “People often stop taking calcium because they think it will lead to stones, but that is a myth. Calcium itself is not the culprit,” he added.

“Many people avoid calcium supplements because they fear they will develop kidney stones. This is simply not true. Calcium supplements are extremely important, especially for women after the age of 45, as they are at a higher risk of osteoporosis due to bone loss. Older men are also at risk of osteoporosis, making adequate calcium intake essential,” said Dr Prakash.

Dr Pradeep Prakash, Director – Urology, Uro-Oncology and Robotic Surgery at Yashoda Hospital, Nehru Nagar, addressed the common misconception in an Instagram video and explained whether calcium supplements really increase the risk of kidney stones, and why stopping them without medical advice may not be the right decision. (Also read: 'I lost 15 kg and kept it off for 5 years': Woman shares her realistic approach to losing weight without extreme diets )

Many people avoid taking calcium supplements because they believe they can cause kidney stones. However, experts say this common misconception may do more harm than good, especially for people who genuinely need calcium for bone health .

According to Dr Prakash, most kidney stones are made of calcium oxalate, but the problem lies with oxalate rather than calcium. “Most kidney stones are calcium oxalate stones. The calcium supplement is not responsible for stone formation. It is oxalate that combines with calcium to form these stones,” he explained.

Can the risk of kidney stones be reduced? The good news, Dr Prakash said, is that the risk of calcium oxalate stones can often be lowered through simple lifestyle and dietary measures.

“We can significantly reduce the risk of kidney stone formation by modifying certain dietary factors, using medications when necessary and ensuring adequate water intake. Drinking enough water is one of the simplest and most effective ways to lower the risk,” he said.

Dr Prakash stressed that people should not avoid calcium supplements if they have been prescribed by a doctor. “Reducing or stopping calcium supplements out of fear of kidney stones is not the right approach. If calcium supplementation is medically indicated, it should be continued under a doctor’s guidance while taking appropriate measures to minimise the risk of stone formation,” he concluded.

About Dr Pradeep Prakash Dr Pradeep Prakash is the Director of Urology, Uro-Oncology and Robotic Surgery at Yashoda Hospital, Nehru Nagar. He has over 15 years of clinical experience, including six years as a super-specialist. He completed his MBBS, MS and MCh in Urology from AIIMS, New Delhi, and has received training in minimally invasive urology, uro-oncology and robotic surgery.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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