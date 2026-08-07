Idli, oats, upma, chilla: Delicious blood sugar-friendly breakfast options Dr Sunil Bohra of Apollo Hospitals recommends

'Eat breakfast like a king', goes the age-old saying, and modern science continues to reinforce its wisdom — particularly when it comes to blood sugar control. In today’s fast-paced world, many people begin their day with nothing more than a cup of tea or coffee, while others skip breakfast altogether. Although this may seem like a harmless habit, it can quietly undermine metabolic health over time. Also read | Harvard trained gut doctor ranks 10 foods for the gut-brain axis on a scale of 1 to 10: Idli and yoghurt to fruit juice

For anyone striving to maintain good health — especially those living with diabetes or prediabetes — the first meal of the day can set the metabolic tone for everything that follows.

The science of the morning fast After an overnight fast, the human body enters a unique physiological state. "After an overnight fast, the body is naturally prepared to receive nutrients," shared Dr Sunil S Bohra, senior consultant physician and cardio-diabetologist at Apollo Hospitals, Seshadripuram, Bengaluru, in an interview with HT Lifestyle.

"A wholesome breakfast helps the body utilise insulin more effectively, maintains stable blood glucose levels, and reduces the likelihood of overeating later in the day," he added.

Choosing to skip the meal or relying on quick, refined carbohydrates creates a stark contrast. "In contrast, skipping breakfast or choosing refined carbohydrates such as white bread, sugary cereals, pastries, or sweetened beverages can trigger rapid spikes in blood sugar, followed by energy crashes that often lead to increased hunger and unhealthy snacking," Dr Bohra said.

Timing is equally critical to maximising these metabolic benefits. "Growing evidence suggests that consuming breakfast within one to two hours of waking aligns with the body's circadian rhythm, a time when insulin sensitivity is generally at its peak. As a result, the body is better equipped to metabolise carbohydrates in the morning than later in the day," Dr Bohra noted.