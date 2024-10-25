How to lose weight with vegetarian South Indian diet, according to fitness coach: ‘Avoid idli-dosa and switch to...’

Adopting a vegetarian diet can offer numerous health benefits and promote a more sustainable and compassionate way of life. According to certified fitness and nutrition coach Raj Ganpath, co-founder of The Quad, the potential health benefits you may reap when you follow a 'simple, vegetarian south Indian diet' could also include weight loss — provided you follow some strict rules. Also read: 5 healthy South Indian recipes you can easily make at home Foods like rice, idli and dosa contain a lot of calories but very few nutrients, according to fitness and nutrition coach Raj Ganpath. (Pexels)

Remember, every lifestyle choice has its pros and cons, and it's all about finding what works best for your individual needs and circumstances. But before we get into whether you can lose weight in a healthy manner while eating a vegetarian, south Indian diet, as Raj Ganpath said in a recent video he posted on Instagram, let's take a closer look at his four suggestions.

Changing the proportions

Raj began by saying, “Weight loss and healthy eating a simple, vegetarian south Indian diet – here's how we do it. No 1: change the proportions on your plate. We are used to eating a lot of starch and very little vegetable matter. Foods like rice, idli, dosa, upma, uthappam, appam contain a lot of calories but very few nutrients. That's why we call them empty calories. Vegetable-based preparations like kootu, poriyal, avial, on the other hand, are low in calorie, high in micronutrients, contain plenty of fibre and keep us fuller for longer. So make that switch happen.”

Make protein part of your every meal

He added, “No 2: make protein mandatory in every meal. You can keep it very simple though. For breakfast, you can have a glass of milk or a scoop of whey. For lunch, you can have a couple of eggs or a cup of sundal and a cup of curd. And for dinner you can include some paneer or tofu. Now, I get it that these are not very south Indian, but are going to have to be open to making some changes.”

Reduce the oil and ghee you use in cooking

What's Raj Ganpath's no. 3 tip? He says, "Go low fat and reduce the amount of oil and ghee you use. Be it in your curry, kozhambu, kootu, poriyal or on top of your chutneys and podis. Why? Because fat is rich in calories and that's not something you want when you are trying to lose weight."

Do not overindulge

And finally his no. 4 tip? Raj says, "Handle love with care. Our friends and family are used to expressing affection and love through food. So, when that happens, participate but do not overindulge. Because while you owe it to them to acknowledge and appreciate the effort they are putting in, you owe it to yourself to take care of your health and to stay true to your goals."

But can these changes lead to weight loss?

So, as Raj says, can adding protein to every meal support weight management and overall health? "A high protein intake boosts metabolism, affects several weight-regulating hormones, and reduces appetite. Protein can help you lose weight and belly fat," Dr Amitabha Roy, Kolkata-based general medicine physician, says. He says that protein recommendations vary from person to person depending on your age, weight, goals, and lifestyle, including how active you are.

He adds, "Starting your day with a healthy breakfast can help keep cravings away, regulate blood sugar, and keep you on track with your healthy eating goals for the rest of the day. Choose a breakfast that's high in protein to give you energy and full of fibre to keep you satisfied for hours."

What about Raj's other recommendations? Dr Amitabha Roy says, "Veggies are low in calories and often loaded with filling fibre, and it's best to aim for at least four0five servings a day. You still need to be aware of serving sizes, even for foods that are good for you. One key to losing weight is eating foods that keep you full, avoiding later hunger pains that tempt you to eat high-calorie foods. So south India dishes that use less oil and more veggies are a good option. Plus yogurt and whole grains, are lower in calories, provide long-lasting energy, and help to curb cravings."

