Rude Food by Vir Sanghvi: A new high for South Indian cuisine

It is possible that I am overstating the case a bit, but I think that South Indian food is having a moment. In Goa, the excellent Hosa is very much the restaurant of the moment. In New York, Semma has a Michelin star, has wowed the critics, and is packed out so solidly that it is a big deal to score a table. In Kolkata, the most difficult reservation is Avartana, the second avatar of the modern South Indian restaurant from Chennai. A third Avartana will open shortly in Mumbai. On the West Coast of the US, Srijith Gopinathan, who walked away from his Michelin stars at Campton Place, is the hottest Indian chef and continues to open restaurants that celebrate his unique Malayali-California cooking. In Singapore, Mano Thevar has two Michelin stars at his eponymous restaurant, which serves the food of Malaysia’s Tamil community. And back home in India, Regi Mathew, who runs Kerala restaurants in Chennai and Bengaluru, was recently crowned India’s number one chef. The Kochi chicken curry at Hosa in Goa.

Goa’s Hosa serves modernised versions of classic South Indian food.

All of this is far more surprising than we may realise. Yes, there have always been restaurants in South India that serve the local food. But the cuisine of the South only moved north when restaurateurs from Udupi in Karnataka began opening establishments in Mumbai in the late 1950s. The original intention was to feed the South Indian diaspora. Over time the restaurateurs realised that such snacks as dosas, idlis, and vadas appealed to people from all communities. The masala dosa, which became the symbol of this avatar of South Indian food, was a restaurant creation that found all-India fame in the late 1970s. In Singapore, Mano Thevar’s food celebrates the Tamil dishes he grew up eating in Malaysia.

The second phase took many forms. Regional South Indian cuisine began to travel. Such restaurants as Nagarjuna, RR and Amaravathi took Andhra food to other states; though unfortunately, the expansion ignored most of North India. In Mumbai, the children of the Udupi restaurateurs who had led the original boom became more adventurous and created a craze for sea-food dishes from the south-west coast. Such restaurants as Trishna, Gajalee and Apoorva were part of this trend. Once again, it passed much of the North by; perhaps because it was difficult to get fresh seafood far away from the coasts. At Semma in New York, chef Vijaya Kumar found inspiration in the food he ate in his village, such as kaikari uttapam.

All this took time to travel North. An early pioneer was Jayaram Banan, whose Sagar and Sagar Ratna chains introduced Punjabis to masala dosas. As the Sagar restaurants spread over North India, Banan opened Swagath, serving the sort of food that had made Trishna and Gajalee so popular in Mumbai: this time around, he introduced Punjabis to masala crab. Avartana offers modern South Indian dishes such as the cuttle fish with black garlic, coconut and cauliflower (top).

Now, South Indian chefs have found the confidence needed to take the cuisine forward. In San Francisco, Srijith Gopinathan put caviar on an appam and took the cuisine further upmarket. Mano Thevar’s cuisine is South Indian diaspora food, but it is also different from anything you will find anywhere else.

There have been more recent breakthroughs. Many South Indians found the Dakshin-Southern Spice style of food and presentation too Brahminical. At Semma in New York, chef Vijaya Kumar who grew up poor in a small village in Tamil Nadu, found inspiration in the food they ate in his village. They had very little money, so expensive ingredients were out of the question. They foraged for snails and wild vegetables and used heavy doses of masala to give their food a kick. Cuttle fish with black garlic, coconut and cauliflower at Avartana.

Hosa is an experiment that has worked spectacularly well. The idea is Rohit Khattar’s. Because Khattar started Indian Accent, it is tempting to see this as the South Indian Accent (though the original Indian Accent had many South Indian flavours, anyway). But, as elegant as Hosa is, it appeals to a less well-heeled clientele. You can eat very well for ₹1,500, a sum that would not get you very far at Indian Accent.

