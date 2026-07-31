Chef Sanjeev Kapoor gives kadhi a delicious twist: Try his tangy, spicy and sassy bhindi kadhi recipe
Bhindi + kadhi = match made in heaven? Or better to avoid? Here's how to make chef Sanjeev Kapoor’s bhindi kadhi using tangy yoghurt + spicy bhindi.
Chef Sanjeev Kapoor has shared a fresh spin on an Indian household staple with his unique bhindi kadhi recipe. Designed to elevate daily comfort food, the dish combines bhindi (okra) with a velvety, spiced yoghurt gravy. Also read | Add a protein-rich twist to your kadhi with Sanjeev Kapoor's delicious, unique moong sprout kadhi: Here's how to make it
Chef Sanjeev wrote on his website on July 30, as she shared the recipe, "Kadhis are made practically all over India with different vegetables added to enhance their taste. Here we bring you bhindi kadhi, which is so very delicious that you will want to enjoy it often."
Whether you are looking to refresh your weekday dinner rotation or put fresh bhindi to creative use, this straightforward recipe offers a perfect balance of tang, spice, and texture. Also read | HT exclusive: Chef Sanjeev Kapoor drinks neem water in copper glass, eats palak khichdi, plays drums to stay fit in 60s
Here's the full recipe:
Ingredients
250 grams ladies' fingers (bhindi)
1½ cups yoghurt
2 tablespoons gram flour (besan)
½ teaspoon turmeric powder
4 tablespoons oil
½ teaspoon red chilli powder
1 teaspoon coriander powder
Salt to taste
½ teaspoon mustard seeds
¼ teaspoon fenugreek seeds (methi dana)
2 green chillies, chopped
1 inch ginger, chopped
¼ teaspoon asafoetida (hing)
6-8 curry leaves
2-3 dried red chillies
1 large onion, sliced
2 tablespoons chopped fresh coriander leaves
Steamed rice for serving
Method
⦿ Take yoghurt in a bowl, add gram flour and ¼ teaspoon turmeric powder and mix well to a smooth mixture.
⦿ Heat 2 tablespoons of oil in a non-stick pan, add ladies' fingers, red chilli powder, ¼ teaspoon turmeric powder, coriander powder and salt, mix and saute for 8-10 minutes.
⦿ Heat 2 tablespoons of oil in a kadai, add mustard seeds and once they start to splutter, add fenugreek seeds, green chillies, ginger, asafoetida, curry leaves and dried red chillies, mix well and saute for 30 seconds.
⦿ Add onion and salt, and saute till the onion turns translucent.
⦿ Add yoghurt mixture, mix well and cook on medium heat for 10-12 minutes.
⦿ Add coriander leaves and mix well.
⦿ Transfer into a serving bowl, add the cooked bhindi and serve hot with steamed rice.
By sauteing the bhindi separately before combining it with the tangy yoghurt base, Chef Sanjeev’s method ensures the vegetable retains its bite without making the gravy viscous — a common hurdle when cooking with bhindi. Paired with aromatic spices like fenugreek and asafoetida, this comforting bowl delivers regional authenticity right to your dining table.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSanya Panwar
With a keen eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, Sanya is a seasoned lifestyle journalist who has spent over a decade documenting the intersection of aesthetics and substance. Since stepping into the media world in 2012, she has cultivated a career defined by versatility, curiosity, and an unwavering passion for what makes life both beautiful and meaningful. Over the last many years, she has navigated the fast-paced realms of health, wellness, fitness and fashion while pivoting seamlessly into the nuances of decor and travel. Her work often explores the deeper layers of modern living, delving into art and decor trends that transform spaces, insightful perspectives on gender, parenting, and mental health, immersive travel narratives that capture the essence of a destination. A self-proclaimed aesthetics enthusiast, Sanya doesn't just report on trends — she analyses them. Whether she’s identifying the next shift in fitness or discovering a breakthrough in design, she uses her platform to spark meaningful conversations that resonate with a contemporary audience. Sanya is an alumna of St. Xavier’s College, Kolkata, and the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, where she honed the investigative rigour she brings to her lifestyle reporting today. When she isn't chasing deadlines or conducting interviews, Sanya practices what she preaches. You’ll likely find her sipping matcha, practicing yoga, or scouting the newest cafes. Above all, she finds her balance in nature — whether it's a quiet hike or a moment of reflection in the outdoors, she remains constantly inspired by the tranquillity of the natural world.Read More
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