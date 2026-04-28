Add a protein-rich twist to your kadhi with Sanjeev Kapoor's delicious, unique moong sprout kadhi: Here's how to make it

Kadhi is a popular Indian dish that can be enjoyed year-round. Made with gram flour, it is a healthy dish rich in protein and probiotics, which aid digestion. It has a slight sour flavour to it and is often eaten with rice or roti. Moreover, as one travels across India, one would find different versions of the dish. Sanjeev Kapoor's sprout moong kadhi. (Sanjeev Kapoor)

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So, if you also find comfort in this popular dish, we have a much healthier, protein-rich version made with the addition of sprouted moong. On April 27, chef Sanjeev Kapoor shared his recipe for moong sprout kadhi on his website.

Moong sprout kadhi According to the chef, some of the main ingredients needed to make the kadhi are sprouted moong, yoghurt, gram flour, ghee, dried red chillies, turmeric powder, red chilli powder, asafoetida, and fresh coriander leaves.