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    Chef Kunal Kapur shares simple turai moong dal ki sabzi recipe: See step-by-step preparation

    Updated on: Jul 29, 2026, 21:20:55 IST
    By Debapriya Bhattacharya
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    The turai moong dal ki sabji recipe can be prepared in minutes. (@KunalKapur/YouTube)
    The turai moong dal ki sabji recipe can be prepared in minutes. (@KunalKapur/YouTube)

    Kunal Kapur elevates the humble turai with his easy-to-make recipe that brings together vegetable and lentils. 

    Turai ki sabji might not be the most exciting of homemade dishes for many, but celebrity chef and MasterChef India judge Kunal Kapur attempted to change the notion with his turai moong dal ki sabzi. The recipe brings together dal and sabzi, two staples in a desi household, in one flavourful combination.

    Also Read | Dr Rupy Aujla shares 6-ingredient, flour-free green crackers recipe loaded with 9g protein and 9g fibre

    The detailed steps to prepare the dish are presented as follows.

    Ingredients for turai moong dal ki sabzi

    Ridge gourd, medium - 6

    Mustard oil - 4 tbsp

    Asafoetida (hing) - ½ tsp

    Cumin - 1 tsp

    Peppercorn - 8-10

    Dry red chilli - 2

    Ginger, chopped - 1 inch piece

    Green chilli, chopped - 2

    Onion, chopped - ½ cup

    Turmeric - 1 tsp

    Kashmiri Chilli powder - 2 tsp

    Coriander powder - 1 tbsp

    Tomato, chopped - 1 cup

    Salt - to taste

    Moong dal, washed - ¼ cup (soak ¼ cup dal in water)

    Water - a dash

    Kasoori methi - a large pinch

    Garam masala - a pinch

    Coriander, chopped - handful

    Method of preparation

    1. First, wash and soak moong dal for at least an hour.
    2. Next, wash and peel the ridge gourds (turai). Take the top and bottom off, then dice it into medium-sized pieces. Make sure the gourds are not ripe, and their seeds are not hard.
    3. Set a kadai on high heat and add mustard oil to it. Give the kadai a twirl so that the inside is all coated with the oil.
    4. To the hot oil add hing, dry chillies (broken in half), cumin and peppercorns. Let the whole spices splutter.
    5. Now add chopped green chillies, chopped ginger, and chopped onion. Sauté them for a while on high heat, then add turmeric powder, Kashmiri red chilli powder and coriander powder.
    6. Mix in the masala, then add chopped tomatoes and salt and stir well. After around two and a half minutes, add the diced turai and the soaked moong dal into the kadai.
    7. Stir well, and then add a dash of water. Put a lid on the kadai and cook until everything is tender.
    8. Take the lid off and sprinkle kasoori methi, fresh chopped coriander leaves and a pinch of garam masala from the top. Mix them all in, and the turai moong dal ki sabzi is ready.
    9. Serve it in a bowl garnished with a coriander sprig. Enjoy.

    More about Kunal Kapur

    Kunal Kapur is a celebrity chef and restaurateur who is also one of the hosts of MasterChef India. Born in September 1979 in New Delhi, he pursued higher education in hotel management. However, his training in culinary skills began at home with his father and grandfather. He began his career with the Taj Group of Hotels and has since won numerous awards as a chef. He has also opened his own establishments across the country and abroad.

    Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

    This article is for informational purposes only.

    • Debapriya Bhattacharya
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Debapriya Bhattacharya

      Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research.Read More

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