Ophthalmologist Dr Rajat Kapoor debunks 5 myths about brain-eye connection: Vision loss doesn't always originate in eyes

When people think about vision, they usually assume that the eyes do all the work. Dr Rajat Kapoor shared with HT Lifestyle that in reality, the eyes function much like cameras; they capture visual information, but it is the brain that processes, interprets and makes sense of what we see.

Also Read | Oncologist Dr Tejinder Kataria shares 3 symptoms of bone cancer in children and youth that parents should know about

“This close relationship means that problems affecting the brain can sometimes first show up through changes in vision, while certain eye findings can offer important clues about underlying neurological diseases,” he stated.

Unfortunately, several myths continue to delay diagnosis and treatment. Dr Kapoor went on to debunk five of them, which are presented as follows.

Myth 1: If the eyes are healthy, the brain must be healthy too According to Dr Kapoor, that is not always the case. A person may have perfectly healthy eyes yet experience blurred vision, double vision or loss of part of the visual field because of conditions affecting the brain, such as stroke, brain tumours, multiple sclerosis or inflammation of the optic nerve.

“Persistent or sudden visual changes should never be ignored, even if a routine eye examination appears normal. For such symptoms, one should preferably consult a neuro-ophthalmologist,” he advised.

Myth 2: Vision loss always originates in the eye “Vision is a partnership between the eye and the brain,” noted Dr Kapoor. “Damage anywhere along the visual pathway - from the optic nerve all the way to the visual cortex - can throw off a person's sight.”

“This is exactly why so many patients end up walking into an ophthalmologist's clinic first, long before any other symptom of a neurological problem shows up. Vision changes are often the earliest warning sign,” he cautioned.