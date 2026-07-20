Humid weather, still dry eyes? Ophthalmologist Dr Neelima Shah explains why, shares causes of the condition

Dry eye disease has become a prevalent problem in recent times. As the name suggests, it is a condition in which the eyes lose moisture, which leads to irritation. While dry weather can lead to dryness of the eyes, the condition is not much helped in the monsoon, when the weather is predominantly humid. Dry eye is a condition that affects the tear film of the eyes. (Unsplash)

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In an interaction with HT Lifestyle, ophthalmologist Dr Neelima Shah explained why that is, and how woman are are at a greater risk.

What happens in dry eye disease? According to Dr Neelima Shah, dry eyes develop mainly due to reduced secretion of tears, disturbances in the tear film stability or faster evaporation of the tear film of the eye. The tear film is a multi-layered structure that keeps the surface of the eyes moist, clear, and protected.

“The tear film has an aqueous or water layer, a mucin layer and a lipid or oil layer. Disruption of any of these components leads to dryness of the eyes,” stated the ophthalmologist. “The symptoms can include dryness, discomfort, burning, grittiness, heaviness, redness of the eyes, or rebound watering.”

Dry eye disease can be temporary, long-lasting or recurrent, pointed out Dr Shah. It affects different age groups and genders.

“However, it is established through studies that women have a higher dry eye problem than men of similar age groups. Also, older women seem to have a higher prevalence of dry eyes,” she noted.