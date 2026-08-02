Gastroenterologist Dr Anurag Shetty shares early and advanced symptoms of liver diseases that should not be ignored
The early symptoms of liver disorders are often subtle, and therefore, ignored. Dr Anurag Shetty shares warning signs to watch out for.
The liver is one of the most important organs in the body that performs a variety of functions. It helps digest food, stores vitamins and minerals, produces proteins needed for blood clotting, clears toxins from your bloodstream, and supports your immune system.
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In an interaction with HT Lifestyle, Dr Aurag Shetty noted that despite having so many responsibilities, the liver often receives very little attention.
According to him, one probable reason for this is that liver disease usually develops without obvious symptoms in its early stages. “If your liver starts to struggle, the first signs can be easy to dismiss,” he stated.
The doctor shared the various symptoms of liver disorders that require medical attention, which are presented as follows.
Early signs of liver disorder
The early symptoms of liver disease are often very generic in nature and are often ignored by people. The first thing that many people notice is persistent fatigue, shared Dr Shetty. Other symptoms that he shared include:
- Nausea
- Reduced appetite
- Discomfort on the right side of the abdomen
- Unexplained weight loss
- Muscle loss
- Itching
“None of these symptoms points only to liver disease, but together they deserve attention, especially if they continue for weeks,” he stated. “As liver function declines, the body may begin to show clearer changes.”
Some people develop temporary swelling in their feet. Others notice yellow or pale coloured stools or find that they bruise more easily than before. As per the gastroenterologist, these changes suggest the liver is no longer carrying out some of its normal functions efficiently.
Advanced symptoms of liver disorders
Dr Shetty pointed out that advanced liver disease is usually much harder to ignore.
“Swelling in the legs may become persistent. Fluid can collect inside the abdomen, making it appear distended. Jaundice, seen as yellowing of the eyes and skin, often develops at this stage,” he shared.
“Some patients may vomit blood or pass black coloured stools because of internal bleeding. Others experience changes in consciousness, excessive daytime sleepiness, difficulty sleeping at night, or subtle memory problems. These symptoms require urgent medical evaluation,” warned the doctor.
Warning signs of acute and chronic liver conditions
Dr Shetty stated that the pattern of symptoms for liver disorders depends on the underlying disease itself. Acute liver conditions such as hepatitis A and hepatitis E often progress quickly. A person may first develop fever, tiredness, nausea, and vomiting. Jaundice may follow within a short time.
“Chronic liver diseases behave differently,” noted the gastroenterologist. Hepatitis B, hepatitis C, and cirrhosis can remain silent for years. During this period, the liver continues to lose healthy tissue without causing major symptoms. By the time jaundice, swelling of the legs, or abdominal fluid develop, significant and sometimes irreversible liver damage may already have occurred.
“You cannot rely on symptoms alone to judge the health of your liver. Blood tests and an ultrasound examination at least once a year can detect many liver problems before they become severe, particularly if you have diabetes, obesity, consume alcohol regularly, have viral hepatitis risk factors, or a family history of liver disease,” stated Dr Shetty.
Early diagnosis gives an individual a better chance of reversing some liver conditions or slowing their progression with timely treatment and lifestyle changes.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
Dr Anurag Shetty is a consultant in the department of Medical Gastroenterology at KMC Hospital, Mangalore.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDebapriya Bhattacharya
Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research.Read More
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