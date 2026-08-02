Getting agitated easily? Therapist Jeffrey Meltzer shares 3 ways to be a calmer person
Being calm even in difficult situations is often tough, but it is achievable with practice, Jeffrey Meltzer shares.
In the modern world, serenity is becoming increasingly rare. Everything, from the people in our lives to the people on social media, is usually pushing us to be excited and agitated, sometimes with good reason.
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However, the strength of a calm and peaceful mind can never be understated. It helps to improve the quality of life not just for the individuals having it, but also for the people around them.
According to Florida-based therapist Jeffrey Meltzer, it is possible to become a calmer person by following three things. They are presented as follows.
1. Keep things in perspective
Jeffrey pointed out that many overreactions occur because the brain makes a difficult situation feel larger than it is. When something takes place that pushes an individual to get agitated, it is better to ask oneself if the situation will matter in a week, a month, or a year.
“This is not about pretending nothing matters, but about recognising the difference between an unpleasant event and a catastrophic one,” noted the therapist. “Maintaining this perspective allows you to respond to the actual situation rather than a worst-case scenario created by your mind.”
2. Practice staying calm before you need to
No one should expect to be magically composed during a difficult conversation if they have never practised it in the past.
The therapist gave an example of how to practice staying calm, stating, “If you tend to get defensive when criticised, role-play that scenario with a therapist or trusted friend. Practice pausing, listening, and responding calmly.”
“Rehearsing makes it easier to access that calm response in real-life situations, as calmness is a skill you can actively strengthen,” he noted.
3. Calm your body before you respond
It is difficult to think clearly for any person when their heart is racing, their muscles are tense, and their breathing is fast - all signs of an excited physique.
“Before acting or speaking, slow down your breathing - try inhaling and exhaling for 5 seconds each, several times. Relax your shoulders, and unclench your jaw,” shared Jeffrey. “While you may not control your initial emotional reaction, calming your physical body provides more control over your subsequent actions.”
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
Jeffrey Meltzer is a Licensed Mental Health Counselor based in Florida. He graduated with a Master's in Mental Health Counselling from the University of South Florida and has been providing therapy services for over seven years.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDebapriya Bhattacharya
Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research.Read More
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