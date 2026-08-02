Chef Sanjeev Kapoor shares monsoon special batata vada recipe: See step-by-step preparation
The batata vada is a popular street snack which can be serve as a snack, starter or within a pav. Chef Sanjeev Kapoor shares easy recipe to make it at home.
The batata vada is a classic Mumbai street snack that is best enjoyed during the heavy monsoon rain. Celebrity chef Sanjeev Kapoor shared the recipe to help us make it at home and serve as snacks or starters.
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The recipe requires approximately 45 minutes to make and serves four. The detailed instructions are presented as follows.
Ingredients for batata vada
- 4 medium Potatoes, boiled and mashed
- 2 cups Gram flour (besan)
- 1 cup Fresh coriander leaves, chopped
- 4-6 Garlic cloves
- 3 Green chillies
- 1½ inch Ginger
- 1 teaspoon Mustard seeds
- 1½ teaspoon Asafoetida
- 4-6 Curry leaves
- 1½ teaspoon Turmeric powder
- Oil to deep-fry
- Salt to taste
Method of preparation
- For the masala, put coriander leaves, garlic, green chillies, ginger and a little water in a mixer jar and grind to a fine paste.
- Heat a tablespoon of oil in a non-stick pan, add mustard seeds and let them splutter. Add asafoetida, curry leaves and masala paste and mix. Add turmeric powder and cook for two minutes.
- Add potatoes and salt, and mix everything well. Sprinkle some water, add coriander leaves and mix well. Cover and cook for two to three minutes.
- Transfer the potato mixture onto a plate and set aside to cool for ten to fifteen minutes.
- For the batter, put gram flour, salt, red chilli powder, turmeric powder, coriander powder, cumin powder, and asafoetida (hing) in a bowl, add sufficient water and whisk well to make a semi-thick batter without any lumps.
- Add baking soda, mix well and set aside for ten minutes.
- Heat sufficient oil in a kadai.
- Divide the potato mixture into equal portions, roll them into balls, and press lightly.
- Dip each ball in the batter, drain off excess batter and slide into the hot oil. Deep-fry the vadas for four to five minutes on medium heat or till golden and crisp on the outside.
- Drain on absorbent paper. Arrange them on a serving platter and serve hot.
About Chef Sanjeev Kapoor
Born on April 10, 1964, Sanjeev Kapoor is a celebrity chef, television presenter, cookbook author, and entrepreneur. He became a household name through the cooking show Khana Khazana, which debuted in the 1990s. He has since earned numerous laurels, opened restaurants across the globe, and, in 2017, was awarded the Padma Shri by the President of India.
Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
This article is for informational purposes only.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDebapriya Bhattacharya
Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research.Read More
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