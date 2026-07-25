Chef Sanjeev Kapoor shares warm and comforting mushroom and turmeric soup recipe: See step-by-step preparation
A warm bowl of mushroom and turmeric soup is the perfect indulgence when there is a nip in the air, or when one is feeling under the weather.
As the rain comes pouring, many of us feel under the weather. It is then that a warm bowl of soup becomes the most comforting dish. Celebrity chef Sanjeev Kapoor shares how to make his mushroom and turmeric soup that serves this purpose just right.
Also Read | Chef Kunal Kapur shares hearty paneer shimla mirch recipe: See step-by-step preparation
Describing the dish in his blog, the chef stated, “This golden, earthy soup combines soft mushrooms with the gentle aroma of fresh turmeric, giving you a nourishing experience with every sip. It's light, wholesome, and the kind of bowl that makes you feel warm, cosy, and completely comforted every time.”
The detailed steps to prepare the dish are presented as follows.
Ingredients for mushroom and turmeric soup
- 5-6 dried shiitake mushrooms, soaked for 40-45 minutes, drained and sliced
- 8-10 button mushrooms, sliced
- 15-20 white shimeji mushrooms
- 1½ inch fresh turmeric, sliced
- 3 tablespoons butter
- 8-10 garlic cloves
- 1 large onion, sliced
- Salt to taste
- Crushed black peppercorns to taste
- 1½ teaspoons dried mixed herbs
- 2 tablespoons fresh cream
- Lavash for serving
Method of preparation
- Heat two tablespoons of butter in a shallow non-stick pan, add garlic and sauté till golden brown.
- Add onion, mix and sauté till translucent. Add turmeric, shiitake mushrooms and button mushrooms and toss well.
- Add salt, crushed black peppercorns and dried mixed herbs, toss well and cook for four to five minutes.
- Add two and a half cups of water and mix well. Once the mixture comes to a boil, lower the heat, cover and cook for six to eight minutes.
- Allow to cool slightly and transfer into a grinder jar. Add one cup of water and grind to a fine mixture.
- Heat a deep non-stick pan, add the ground mixture and three-fourths cup of water and mix well.
- Once the mixture comes to a boil, collect and discard the scum, add fresh cream and mix well.
- Meanwhile, heat the remaining butter in another shallow non-stick pan, add shimeji mushrooms and saute on high heat for two to three minutes.
- Sprinkle salt and mix well. Take the pan off the heat.
- Pour the soup into a serving bowl. Place sautéed shimeji mushrooms in the centre, sprinkle with crushed peppercorns, and serve hot with lavash.
About Chef Sanjeev Kapoor
Born on April 10, 1964, Sanjeev Kapoor is a celebrity chef, television presenter, cookbook author, and entrepreneur. He became a household name through the cooking show Khana Khazana, which debuted in the 1990s. He has since earned numerous laurels, opened restaurants across the globe, and, in 2017, was awarded the Padma Shri by the President of India.
Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
This article is for informational purposes only.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDebapriya Bhattacharya
Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research.Read More
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.