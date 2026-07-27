Looking for green flags in people? Therapist Jeffrey Meltzer shares 5 subtle signs to look out for

Taking to Instagram on July 27, Florida-based therapist Jeffrey Meltzer shared five subtle green flag signs to look for in people around us, to help us make better connections. According to him, noticing them in a person “will tell you a lot about their character.” The signs are presented as follows.

Also Read | Feel like you know your new date forever? Therapist shares 4 things in early relationships that may mean something else

While building connections, most of us are looking for positive personality traits in people we are interacting with, which is often referred to as “green flags.” While the definition of a green flag can vary from person to person, there are certain traits that are generally agreed upon to be positive.

Number 1: They set boundaries respectfully Setting respectful boundaries is the first green flag, according to Jeffrey. People who have this quality do not need to yell or become aggressive to be taken seriously. They communicate clearly, stay calm, take deep breaths, and consistently follow through when a boundary is crossed.

Number 2: They are genuinely kind Kindness is one of the best traits that a person can possess. People with this quality are those who do not insist on every interaction being a transaction with something to gain or lose.

As Jeffrey shared, “They are not nice because they expect something in return. They do not treat every interaction like a transaction. They help because that is who they are, while still knowing how to protect their own boundaries.”

Number 3: They can admire without worshipping Knowing the difference between admiring people and putting them on a pedestal, and not crossing the line, is the third subtle green flag.

According to the therapist, such people recognise other people's strengths without making themselves feel smaller. They appreciate what others do well while still valuing themselves, which is a sign of both confidence and emotional security.

Number 4: They keep their word In a world where there is growing mistrust among people, being a person of their word is always a green flag. As Jeffrey stated, “If they make a commitment, they do everything they reasonably can to honour it. They do not rely on constant excuses or last-minute cancellations. Their consistency makes other people feel safe trusting them.”

Number 5: They celebrate other people's successes The therapist explained the green flag, saying, “Someone else's achievements do not make them feel inferior. They can be genuinely happy for others because they do not see life as a competition. That is a sign of inner security and healthy self-esteem.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

Jeffrey Meltzer is a Licensed Mental Health Counselor based in Florida. He graduated with a Master's in Mental Health Counseling from the University of South Florida and has been providing therapy services for over seven years.