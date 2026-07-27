Looking for green flags in people? Therapist Jeffrey Meltzer shares 5 subtle signs to look out for
A ‘green flag’ person bears some typical traits. Therapist Jeffrey Meltzer shares five subtle ones to help us decide.
While building connections, most of us are looking for positive personality traits in people we are interacting with, which is often referred to as “green flags.” While the definition of a green flag can vary from person to person, there are certain traits that are generally agreed upon to be positive.
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Taking to Instagram on July 27, Florida-based therapist Jeffrey Meltzer shared five subtle green flag signs to look for in people around us, to help us make better connections. According to him, noticing them in a person “will tell you a lot about their character.” The signs are presented as follows.
Number 1: They set boundaries respectfully
Setting respectful boundaries is the first green flag, according to Jeffrey. People who have this quality do not need to yell or become aggressive to be taken seriously. They communicate clearly, stay calm, take deep breaths, and consistently follow through when a boundary is crossed.
Number 2: They are genuinely kind
Kindness is one of the best traits that a person can possess. People with this quality are those who do not insist on every interaction being a transaction with something to gain or lose.
As Jeffrey shared, “They are not nice because they expect something in return. They do not treat every interaction like a transaction. They help because that is who they are, while still knowing how to protect their own boundaries.”
Number 3: They can admire without worshipping
Knowing the difference between admiring people and putting them on a pedestal, and not crossing the line, is the third subtle green flag.
According to the therapist, such people recognise other people's strengths without making themselves feel smaller. They appreciate what others do well while still valuing themselves, which is a sign of both confidence and emotional security.
Number 4: They keep their word
In a world where there is growing mistrust among people, being a person of their word is always a green flag. As Jeffrey stated, “If they make a commitment, they do everything they reasonably can to honour it. They do not rely on constant excuses or last-minute cancellations. Their consistency makes other people feel safe trusting them.”
Number 5: They celebrate other people's successes
The therapist explained the green flag, saying, “Someone else's achievements do not make them feel inferior. They can be genuinely happy for others because they do not see life as a competition. That is a sign of inner security and healthy self-esteem.”
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
Jeffrey Meltzer is a Licensed Mental Health Counselor based in Florida. He graduated with a Master's in Mental Health Counseling from the University of South Florida and has been providing therapy services for over seven years.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDebapriya Bhattacharya
Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research.Read More
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