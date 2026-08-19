Can women develop eating disorder for the first time during pregnancy? Gynaecologist shares what to know, early signs
Pregnancy isn’t always a positive body image journey. Gynaecologist explains the risk of new eating disorders.
Pregnancy is often associated with glowing skin and growing excitement, but the physical changes can also be challenging to navigate. For some women, concerns around weight gain, body image, and food may become overwhelming.
In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Jothi Neeraja, a gynaecologist and co-founder of Maarga Mind Care, explains whether an eating disorder can begin during pregnancy. Also read | Gynaecologist Dr Varshali Mali shares 5 health checks every woman above 35 should consider before planning pregnancy
Eating disorders during pregnancy
According to Dr Jothi, some women may have a history of an eating problem which can re-emerge or worsen during pregnancy, resulting in eating disorders. It is also possible to develop disordered eating habits for the first time during pregnancy. Pregnancy brings emotional, hormonal, and major physical changes resulting in a changed body shape, which some women can find difficult to adjust to.
“For women who are more concerned about their appearance, weight or lack of control over their body, pregnancy can trigger significant anxiety and unhealthy eating patterns,” said Dr Jothi. This can result in extreme food restriction, avoiding entire food groups, self-induced vomiting or excessive exercise.
It is vital to differentiate between normal attention to diet during pregnancy and an eating disorder. Being conscious about eating healthy food is not a concern in itself, but the concern arises when food, weight or body image leads to persistent anxiety and the pregnant woman adapts restrictive eating habits and behaviour related to food that can compromise her nutritional needs or daily functioning.
Early behavioural and emotional warning signs of an eating disorder during pregnancy
Dr Jothi highlighted that some early indicators can include being overly preoccupied with calories and food quantity, constantly checking one’s weight, skipping meals, avoiding entire food groups when no medical reason is involved, or experiencing intense guilt after eating.
Some women may also over-exercise when they are tired or told to rest, force themselves to vomit after eating or take laxatives to prevent weight loss (while also consuming other medications to avoid weight gain). They may also feel increasingly anxious, irritable, withdrawn or distressed around food and discussions about weight gain. They may avoid social occasions involving food and seek reassurance that they are not gaining ‘too much’ weight.
From an obstetric perspective, unexpected weight loss, inadequate weight gain, weakness, dizziness, dehydration or nutritional deficiencies can also be warning signs that further assessment of the pregnant woman’s health is required.
How can eating disorders during pregnancy be treated safely and sensitively?
According to Dr Jothi, treatment should be customised and must include a multidisciplinary approach, with an obstetrician, a mental health professional, and, when appropriate, a dietitian or nutritionist skilled in dealing with pregnancy.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAnukriti Srivastava
Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world.Read More
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