Gynaecologist Dr Varshali Mali shares 5 health checks every woman above 35 should consider before planning pregnancy

Individuals can feel ready to become parents at any age. However, for women 35 years or older, the period is known as “advanced maternal age,” according to Dr Varshali Mali. Health check-ups are recommended by Dr Mali while planning pregnancy after the age of 35. (Pexel)

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“At this stage, the chances of certain pregnancy-related complications rise, including miscarriage, genetic disorders, chromosomal conditions in the baby and diabetes and hypertension in the mother,” Dr Mali shared with HT Lifestyle.

“Fertility also declines gradually with age as both egg quantity and egg quality reduce. After 35, the chance of conception is about 15 to 20 percent per menstrual cycle, while the risk of miscarriage is around 20 per cent at age 35.”

However, that does not mean that it is unlikely to have a healthy pregnancy above the age of 35. As per the gynaecologist, early medical guidance, preconception checks and appropriate screening can help identify possible risks, detect certain congenital conditions, and support better planning through the pregnancy journey.

She went on to share five health checks that are necessary for women to go through while considering pregnancy after the age of 35. They are presented as follows.