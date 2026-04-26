Celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar reveals easy, everyday ways to boost iron and haemoglobin levels

Anaemia is the biggest nutritional deficiency that we face as a country with 3 out of 4 women having low dietary iron intake. Fatigue, weakness, irritability, hair loss, menstrual discomfort, and dull skin are some of the common symptoms. Ways to improve iron levels in blood. (Unsplash)

While most people consider taking supplements to boost iron levels, celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar, who has worked with stars like Kareena Kapoor, in an Instagram post dated April 23, 2026, shared tips to improve iron and haemoglobin levels naturally. She highlighted that a wholesome diet that is nutritious and diverse helps prevent this and also keeps hemoglobin levels in a good range.

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Eat seasonal fruit Fruits are one of the most underrated ways to keep up with your health. Naturally rich in fibre, vitamins and minerals, fruits significantly improve overall health and well-being. Rujuta recommends eating fresh seasonal fruit every day without fail. Considering the summer season, Rujuta highlighted the importance of mango.

She mentioned that mangoes are naturally rich in vitamin C and can help boost iron levels. Guava, Peru, and Cashew fruits are also some of the rich fruits you can consume for a vitamin C boost. When your body gets enough vitamin C, you are able to assimilate more iron in your body and ultimately improve your hemoglobin level.