Radhika Merchant steps out with Anant Ambani in London wearing a 'simple' Dior dress worth a whopping ₹5.7 lakh

Radhika Merchant recently stepped out in London with Anant Ambani, turning heads with a refreshingly simple look. Unlike her usual appearances in glamorous ensembles and statement jewels, the Ambani family's youngest daughter-in-law chose a chic dress for the outing. But don't let its understated appearance fool you, the outfit carries a luxury price tag. Here's a closer look at her ensemble and how much it costs. (Also read: Radhika Merchant ditches glamour for simple white anarkali and minimal makeup during Tirumala visit with Anant Ambani )

Decoding Radhika Merchant's look For the outing, Radhika slipped into Dior's Mid-Length Belted Dress, a timeless piece that perfectly balances classic tailoring with feminine elegance. The sleeveless dress is crafted in the French luxury house's signature black-and-white houndstooth pattern, a print that has remained a fashion staple for decades.

One of the standout features of the dress is its satin bow at the neckline, elevated with a silver-finish metal CD signature, lending a refined touch to the otherwise understated silhouette. The dress also features a tonal buckle belt that cinches the waist.

Further adding to its polished appeal, the dress is finished with a rear zip closure. The graceful mid-length hemline makes it an ideal choice for both daytime outings and semi-formal occasions, while the iconic houndstooth pattern lends the garment a timeless sophistication.