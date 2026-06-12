Radhika Merchant ditches glamour for simple white anarkali and minimal makeup during Tirumala visit with Anant Ambani

Complementing the anarkali was a sheer white dupatta draped elegantly around her shoulders. The lightweight layer added a touch of traditional charm while maintaining the outfit’s airy and fuss-free appeal.

For the temple visit, Radhika slipped into an ivory-white anarkali suit that exuded grace. The floor-grazing ensemble featured a relaxed silhouette with delicate gathers that added movement and flow to the outfit. Crafted in a lightweight fabric, the anarkali offered both comfort and sophistication, making it an ideal choice for a religious visit. Click here to see the post.

Radhika Merchant recently visited Tirumala for Swamy Vari Darshanam alongside Anant Ambani and Mukesh Ambani. For the spiritual outing, the Ambani family's youngest daughter-in-law stepped away from her signature glamorous wardrobe and embraced understated elegance in a pristine white anarkali suit. Let's take a closer look at her outfit and the style lessons worth taking from it. ( Also read: Ambani's ‘choti bahu’ Radhika Merchant opens up on marriage with Anant Ambani: ‘Both of us are equal in every aspect’ )

Staying true to the understated mood of the look, Radhika skipped statement jewellery and opted for a barely-there approach to accessorising. A pair of subtle earrings was all she needed to complete the ensemble, allowing the simplicity of the outfit to take centre stage.

Radhika kept her beauty look equally minimal. Her long hair was left open in soft, natural waves with a centre parting, lending an effortless and youthful touch. Her makeup appeared fresh and understated, with glowing skin and softly defined features enhancing her natural beauty.

Style notes worth stealing Radhika Merchant’s latest appearance serves as a reminder that less can often be more. Her look highlights the timeless appeal of a well-tailored white anarkali, the elegance of minimal accessories, and the charm of embracing natural beauty. For religious gatherings, festive mornings, or intimate family functions, her ensemble offers the perfect blueprint for achieving sophistication without excess.