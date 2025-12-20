Madhuri Dixit dazzles in pink lehenga with gold threadwork, paired with statement jewellery: See pics

Madhuri Dixit took to Instagram to share an iconic pink lehenga look, captioning ‘Shaam Gulabi.' She donned a pink lehenga replete with intricate detailing that makes it a fantastic standout ensemble. The look serves as the perfect sartorial inspiration for wedding ceremonies this season. The outfit checks all the boxes of opulence and grace, while Madhuri's effortless poise elevates it, making the look truly stand apart. Madhuri looked pretty in the pink lehenga. (Picture credit: Instagram/@madhuridixitnene)

ALSO READ: Forget expensive skincare, Madhuri Dixit reveals how positivity and meditation keep her looking timeless at 58

Let's take a closer look at her outfit, the details and the styling that sealed the look.

Outfit

Madhuri looked gorgeous in a beautiful, rosy pink lehenga that blended classic elegance with soft festive glam. The blouse, particularly, was the highlight of the ensemble as it included gold threadwork, making the entire attire appear luxurious. The voluminous lehenga further upped the game. It also included gold leaf motifs. The dupatta was in sheer pink colour with a dainty gold border. It was draped loosely over the arms.

Styling

The styling included statement jewellery. Madhuri wore a large jhumka with pink stones, complementing the rosy lehenga. The stacked bangles create a cohesive styling energy, as they are a staple of desi jewellery. She also wore statement rings. Her hair was styled in soft, side-swept waves, while her makeup was dewy, featuring deep pink lipstick and subtly blushed cheeks. Overall, she exuded feminine, luxurious grace.

So if you are planning an ethnic outfit this season, you can go for a blouse with intricate threadwork, sequins or gold embroidery. Gold does pair very well with pink, a very regal combination. For the skirt, choose a billowy fabric and make sure the blouse is fitted to create a flattering contrast.