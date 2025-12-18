Sobhita Dhulipala glitters like gold in lehenga-saree and eye-catching ruby necklace at an event: Watch

Sobhita Dhulipala dazzled in a golden look at a recent event in Mumbai. The actor is the new face of Charlotte Tilbury's bridal range, and she promoted the new line at the event. Sobhita Dhulipala recently attended an event dressed in a golden look. (Instagram)

For the occasion, she wore a golden embellished lehenga-saree paired with eye-catching jewels. Let's decode the actor's ensemble and how she styled it.

Sobhita Dhulipala's golden girl moment

The actor's ensemble is a beautiful combination of the fluidity of a lehenga and the grace of a saree. It features a lehenga skirt adorned with glittering sequins and beaded embellishments, embroidered net-tulle additions along the hem, and a mermaid-like silhouette. The low waistline and a floor-grazing hem length round off the design elements.

Sobhita Dhulipala paired it with a matching blouse featuring a plunging sweetheart neckline, a sleeveless silhouette with straps made from sequinned tulle fabric, shimmering sequin embellishments, beaded tassels on the hem, a fitted silhouette, and a super-cropped length showing off her toned midriff.

She rounded off the ensemble with a net, see-through dupatta draped around her frame like a saree pallu, decked with a sequin patti border and mirror embellishments throughout.

How did Sobhita style the ensemble?

For accessories, the actor chose a choker necklace encrusted with ruby and multi-coloured gems. She also wore matching jhumkis, statement rings, and bangles. She tied her tresses in a slicked-back, half-up, half-down hairstyle, with the ends styled in soft waves.

Lastly, for the glam, she chose a black bindi, muted smoky eye shadow, kohl-lined eyes, winged eyeliner, mascara-coted lashes, a dewy base, beaming highlighter, blush-tinted cheeks, mauve lip shade, and bronzer to highlight the contours.

Meanwhile, Sobhita recently celebrated her first wedding anniversary with Naga Chaitanya. The couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony attended by close friends and family.