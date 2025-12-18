Harnaaz Sandhu in see-through golden gown outshines contestants at Miss Cosmo International 2025: Watch

Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu and Miss Universe Thailand 2025 Veena Praveenar Singh are taking over the internet with their head-turning sartorial choices. The two divas recently attended separate events and stole the show in gold and orange-toned looks. Harnaaz Sandhu dazzles in a sheer gown for Miss Cosmo 2025. (Instagram)

While Harnaaz served a sensual fashion moment in a see-through embellished gown, Indian-Thai model Veena embraced her desi roots in a stunning silk saree. Let's decode their looks.

Harnaaz Sandhu glows as Miss Cosmo jury

Harnaaz Sandhu travelled to Vietnam to be part of Miss Cosmo International 2025 as a jury member for the second year in a row. Harnaaz will be part of the judging panel, along with Olivia Yace, who resigned as Miss Universe Africa and Oceania during the Miss Universe 2025 competition.

During the evening gown competition, the Miss Universe 2021 title winner slipped into a dazzling gold and orange gown and garnered tons of praise from her fans on social media. It features a halter design with a plunging neckline, a see-through panel on the torso, sheer detailing all over the skirt, and shimmering gold and orange sequin embellishments.

The sleeveless design and figure-hugging silhouette of the gown added a sensual touch to the ensembles. Meanwhile, the beauty queen left her tresses loose in a centre parting, styled with blowout waves. Feathered brows, glossy caramel brown lip shade, blush-tinted cheeks, winged eyeliner, bronzer, and beaming highlighter rounded off the glam.

Veena Praveenar Singh's desi moment

To attend an event in Thailand, Veena chose a gold and orange-toned silk saree featuring sequin work and scalloped borders, with an intricately embroidered patti design. She draped the elegant six yards in traditional style, with the pallu pleated neatly on the shoulder.

To style the ensemble, Veena paired it with a gold silk blouse featuring heavy embroidery, a sleeveless design, a deep U neckline, a cropped hem, and a fitted bodice. With her hair slicked back and tied in a half-up, half-down hairdo, for jewels she opted for a mang tika, jhumkis, a choker necklace, and bangles.

Lastly, a bold red lip, winged eyeliner, shimmering gold eye shadow, mascara-adorned lashes, feathered brows, rouge-tinted cheeks, beaming highlighter, a dewy base, and soft contouring rounded off the glam.