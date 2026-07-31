Step inside Shreya Kalra, Rishabh Jaiswal's Mumbai home featuring balcony with Mumbai skyline views, walk-in closet

Shreya and Rishabh revealed that they named their home ‘The Simps’, which is also the name of their channel. They showcased specific features of the apartment , such as a smart lock entrance, a high-tech sofa-cum-bed, and an achievement corner filled with awards from their careers. The tour also highlighted how they integrated Vastu Shastra principles into the layout.

Content creator Shreya Kalra, who is in Lock Upp Sach ya Sazaa, and her partner, Rishabh Jaiswal, uploaded a video of their house, giving fans an intimate tour of the cosy space they share in Mumbai. The couple posted the video on YouTube on July 27.

The arched entrance Shreya and Rishabh posted the home tour video in two parts. The first video gave a glimpse of the living room, the balcony, and the dining area. The home's overall theme is characterised by beige, golden accents, a hint of black, and light green accents.

The entrance features a circular design, which was Shreya's idea, and follows a light green theme with golden accents. The house was designed in accordance with Vastu principles, which led to significant changes during construction, such as avoiding the colour red and ensuring specific metals and colours were used.

A cosy living room The living room, a cosy corner, comes with a massive 9-foot-long designer sofa that converts into a bed via remote control, which they use for guests or as an entertainment space. A massive 150-kg patterned marble table sits in the centre of the hall.

The wall behind the sofa features a grooved design inspired by Pinterest. The room also includes a cosy dining nook decorated with a stylish wooden dining table and a crystal chandelier. The area also features an achievement corner displaying various awards they won in Mumbai, including YouTube Play Buttons.

The balcony becomes the highlight of the house, giving stunning views of the Mumbai skyline. It features a sunset view, a platform for drinks/coffee, and a neon sign that says ‘Stop Thinking Start Drinking.’