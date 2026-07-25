Step inside Priyanka Chahar Choudhary's cosy Mumbai home with Greece and Tulum vibes, stunning bathroom and lake views
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary gives a glimpse into her stylish Mumbai home, featuring a Greece-themed living area, an elegant bedroom and lake views.
Television actor Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, who has won hearts as the lead in Ektaa Kapoor's supernatural fantasy series Naagin 7, opened the doors to her beautiful abode in Mumbai for filmmaker Farah Khan and her cook Dilip. The home tour video was shared on YouTube on July 24.
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Apart from the home tour, Priyanka also spoke about her professional journey in the video, including her transition from Bigg Boss 16 to starring in Naagin, her army background, rigorous work ethic, and experiences with industry figures like Ekta Kapoor. Let's take a look inside her stunning Greece-themed home.
Inside the home of Priyanka Chahar Choudhary
Priyanka describes her home as having a "studio vibe", in which the living room is Greece-themed, and her bedroom decor is inspired by Tulum. The actor lives in a rented house, and she has been staying there for almost a year and a half. She mentioned that the house was already fully decorated when she moved in because the owners had originally planned to shift there themselves before their plans changed.
As one enters the actor's house, they are welcomed into a spacious hall with an entire wall dedicated to a painting of the stunning landscape of the Greek isle of Mykonos. The room also features a comfortable couch that mimics the colourful wooden cabinetry in green and brown hues. Ambient lighting, a massive TV unit displaying Priyanka's numerous awards, and a cosy six-seater dining table are among the living room's chic design elements.
The hall also features massive French windows that open up to the balcony and reveal a stunning view of the lake outside. It also allows natural light to filter inside the room.
The vanity and gorgeous bedroom
Priyanka also gave a tour of her vanity and bedroom in the video. While the vanity room is characterised as "girly" with a "French aesthetic", the bedroom is more elegant and cosy. The vanity features Priyanka's cupboards, various awards, and a collection of miniature bags and accessories.
The bedroom also leads into a spacious bathroom that features a jacuzzi and an "onyx" style marble flooring. A major highlight of Priyanka's bedroom is the view of a lake, which Priyanka’s friends often compare to Lonavala. She revealed that she enjoys sitting in this area to drink tea or coffee and read books while looking at the water.
About Priyanka Chahar Choudhary
Priyanka rose to nationwide fame after playing Tejo Sandhu in the popular TV drama Udaariyaan (2021–2023), where her performance won her critical acclaim and a massive fan following. She further cemented her popularity by participating in Bigg Boss 16, where she finished as the second runner-up.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORKrishna Pallavi Priya
Krishna Priya Pallavi is a journalist with over 9 years of experience, covering health, fashion, pop culture, travel, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art, decor, fitness, and sex and relationships. She is an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. Her strong academic foundation informs her analytical and detail-oriented approach to storytelling, helping her uncover stories where none seem to exist. Before joining Hindustan Times, Pallavi worked with some of India’s leading media organisations. She spent close to three years at India Today, where she honed her newsroom skills and developed a sharp editorial sensibility. She also worked for over a year and a half at Vagabomb, ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, where she explored stories through a gender-sensitive, socially aware lens. Pallavi has a deep interest in global fashion trends and international fashion seasons, and enjoys interviewing celebrities and tracking pop culture movements—interests that frequently translate into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Alongside lifestyle and entertainment, she has a keen eye for impactful health and wellness journalism, regularly interacting with doctors, designers, and digital content creators to bring nuance and credibility to her work. Born and raised in Haryana, Pallavi remains deeply connected to her ancestral roots in Odisha. Her ability to spot fresh angles brings curiosity and depth to stories she pursues. When not chasing deadlines, she enjoys spending time with her dog, planning her next vacation, reading, running new trails, and discovering new destinations.Read More