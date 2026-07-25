Step inside Priyanka Chahar Choudhary's cosy Mumbai home with Greece and Tulum vibes, stunning bathroom and lake views

Television actor Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, who has won hearts as the lead in Ektaa Kapoor's supernatural fantasy series Naagin 7, opened the doors to her beautiful abode in Mumbai for filmmaker Farah Khan and her cook Dilip. The home tour video was shared on YouTube on July 24.

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Apart from the home tour, Priyanka also spoke about her professional journey in the video, including her transition from Bigg Boss 16 to starring in Naagin, her army background, rigorous work ethic, and experiences with industry figures like Ekta Kapoor. Let's take a look inside her stunning Greece-themed home.

Inside the home of Priyanka Chahar Choudhary Priyanka describes her home as having a "studio vibe", in which the living room is Greece-themed, and her bedroom decor is inspired by Tulum. The actor lives in a rented house, and she has been staying there for almost a year and a half. She mentioned that the house was already fully decorated when she moved in because the owners had originally planned to shift there themselves before their plans changed.

As one enters the actor's house, they are welcomed into a spacious hall with an entire wall dedicated to a painting of the stunning landscape of the Greek isle of Mykonos. The room also features a comfortable couch that mimics the colourful wooden cabinetry in green and brown hues. Ambient lighting, a massive TV unit displaying Priyanka's numerous awards, and a cosy six-seater dining table are among the living room's chic design elements.