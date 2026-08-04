Cardiologist Dr Alok Chopra says this activity is the right way to naturally wake your body up: Hint, it's not coffee

In a conversation with Eisha Chopra shared on Instagram on August 3, the cardiologist explains that the best way to truly wake up your body isn't by drinking your morning cup of coffee . Instead, he recommends starting your day with movement – specifically high-intensity interval training (HIIT).

Dr Alok Chopra, founder-director and consultant cardiologist at Aashlok Hospital with over 40 years of experience, has shared his science-backed morning routine for waking up the body the right way and setting the tone for an energised, productive day.

Do your mornings begin in survival mode – dragging yourself out of bed, reaching straight for a cup of coffee to shake off the grogginess, and rushing out the door? While that caffeine fix may feel like the quickest route to feeling awake, it could actually be working against your body's natural rhythm. Your body is, in fact, designed to wake itself up, and relying on stimulants first thing in the morning may only add unnecessary stress.

HIIT after waking up For many of us, mornings begin on autopilot: alarm rings, a groggy walk to the bathroom, then stumble into the kitchen with half-open eyes, and brew that first cup of coffee. But according to Dr Chopra, if you really want to wake your body after eight hours of rest, caffeine shouldn't be your first move. Instead, he says the most effective way to switch your body into gear is with short bursts of high-intensity exercise that naturally boost your energy and alertness.

He explains, “HIIT is alternating on short bursts of intense exercise with brief recovery periods, pushing your heart rate up quickly and efficiently. With this, you can get away with strong cardiovascular and fat burning benefits in a much shorter workout time.”

Why not later in the day? Most people don't begin their day with a workout. Instead, they reach for a cup of coffee, eat breakfast, or rush out the door, leaving exercise for later – if they manage to fit it in at all. However, Dr Chopra says there's a compelling reason to flip that routine. Cortisol, the body's natural “wake-up” hormone, is at its highest shortly after you wake up. By exercising during this window, you're working with your body's natural circadian rhythm rather than against it, helping you make the most of your energy levels and maximise the benefits of your workout.

The cardiologist elaborates, “Why not later in the day? Because your body's already primed. Morning cortisol is naturally high. This is your built-in energy boost. If you use it now with movement, you improve metabolism, insulin sensitivity, heart function, and in short, everything. So, essentially, you're using your body's natural rhythm. 15 to 20 minutes, and you've already done more than most people do all day.”

An activity to slow ageing Once you've finished your HIIT session and your heart rate is pumped, Dr Chopra likes to follow it up with an unconventional yet science-backed practice: walking backwards. While regular walking has long been celebrated as one of the simplest and most effective forms of exercise, reverse walking challenges your brain and body in unique ways. According to the cardiologist, it activates neural pathways that offer cognitive benefits that can slow down ageing.

The cardiologist goes on to explain this as follows: “If you walk backwards but upright, it activates muscles differently, improves balance and also confuses your brain. But why do we want to confuse our brains? Because in order to slow ageing, we need to help the brain in creating new neural pathways. When you walk like this, it's a bit like resetting coordination.”

Next up: Relaxation After getting your heart pumping with HIIT and challenging your brain with backward walking, the final step is to help your body shift into recovery mode. Dr Chopra recommends slowing things down with a few mindful pranayama exercises, allowing your heart rate to gradually return to normal while calming the nervous system.

He recommends, “Pranayama right after HIIT because now your system is open – lung circulation, nervous system – and pranayama doesn't just calm you down, it reorganises your energy. Three things you should do: Kapalbhati, Anulom Vilom, and Bhramari. Start with 15 to 20 minutes total; you don't need hours, just consistency and the right method.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

Dr Alok Chopra is a renowned Delhi-based cardiologist with 40 years of experience. He completed his MBBS and postgraduate studies at Maulana Azad Medical College, New Delhi. He is also a member of the Royal College of Physicians, London. After completing his residency at GB Pant Hospital, New Delhi, he served as a lecturer in the Department of Cardiology at the Royal Postgraduate Medical School, Hammersmith Hospital, London. Dr Chopra specialises in diseases of the heart and circulatory system.