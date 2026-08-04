Step inside Shekhar Ravjiani's Khandala bungalow that looks like a lavish eco-resort with Parsi charm, valley views
Set in Khandala, Shekhar Ravjiani's bungalow blends nature with vintage charm, showcasing lush gardens, spacious interiors, and Parsi-inspired decor.
Singer and composer Shekhar Ravjiani gave a tour of his farmhouse in Khandala, Maharashtra, and Farah Khan shared the video on her YouTube channel. Farah visited the elegant heritage-style farmhouse with her cook, Dilip.
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Apart from the home tour, the video also shows the filmmaker and composer reflecting on their 20-year friendship and successful professional collaborations on hit films such as Om Shanti Om and Tees Maar Khan. Let's take a tour of the magnificent bungalow and dive deeper into the decor details:
‘Old world feel meets Parsi heritage’
Shekhar described his farmhouse as having an old-world charm, revealing that the decor and architecture were inspired by the heritage Parsi hotels in Panchgani that he visited during his school and college years.
He incorporated those details in black-and-white Parsi-style flooring and vintage Parsi furniture, some of which Shekhar and Farah Khan personally shopped for at Chor Bazaar. The kitchen also maintains a heritage look with old tiles, designed to resemble a traditional Gujarati bungalow.
Check out the home tour video here:
The outdoors
Shekhar's home embraces nature in a way that it becomes part of the interiors, from the lotus ponds and several bougainvillaea trees to creepers decorating the bungalow's facade and large manicured gardens surrounding the house, and a stunning view of the verdant valley from the terrace. The property is located in a mountainous area where, during the monsoon, clouds actually enter the house, with Shekhar comparing the views to ‘jannat’ (heaven).
The interiors
As one enters the bungalow, they are welcomed into a lavish living room with an open-plan layout and double-height ceilings, creating a sense of endless space. A beige L-shaped couch with vintage armchairs anchors the space, decorated with gorgeous lilies, cute lampshades, framed memories, a vintage carpet, and a sturdy wooden table. Rustic wooden flooring ties everything together.
The living room features large windows that open onto the balcony, which gives a view of the valley and the manicured gardens. The house also has a dedicated temple (mandir) where Shekhar sits and prays every morning. Meanwhile, the kitchen and dining area are described as a combined "lovely" space.
The rooms also follow the vintage concept, with four-poster beds and lavish windows offering valley views, and double-height ceilings with windows allow ample natural light, giving the rooms a spacious feel.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORKrishna Pallavi Priya
Krishna Priya Pallavi is a journalist with over 9 years of experience, covering health, fashion, pop culture, travel, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art, decor, fitness, and sex and relationships. She is an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. Her strong academic foundation informs her analytical and detail-oriented approach to storytelling, helping her uncover stories where none seem to exist. Before joining Hindustan Times, Pallavi worked with some of India’s leading media organisations. She spent close to three years at India Today, where she honed her newsroom skills and developed a sharp editorial sensibility. She also worked for over a year and a half at Vagabomb, ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, where she explored stories through a gender-sensitive, socially aware lens. Pallavi has a deep interest in global fashion trends and international fashion seasons, and enjoys interviewing celebrities and tracking pop culture movements—interests that frequently translate into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Alongside lifestyle and entertainment, she has a keen eye for impactful health and wellness journalism, regularly interacting with doctors, designers, and digital content creators to bring nuance and credibility to her work. Born and raised in Haryana, Pallavi remains deeply connected to her ancestral roots in Odisha. Her ability to spot fresh angles brings curiosity and depth to stories she pursues. When not chasing deadlines, she enjoys spending time with her dog, planning her next vacation, reading, running new trails, and discovering new destinations.Read More