Step inside Shekhar Ravjiani's Khandala bungalow that looks like a lavish eco-resort with Parsi charm, valley views

Singer and composer Shekhar Ravjiani gave a tour of his farmhouse in Khandala, Maharashtra, and Farah Khan shared the video on her YouTube channel. Farah visited the elegant heritage-style farmhouse with her cook, Dilip.

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Apart from the home tour, the video also shows the filmmaker and composer reflecting on their 20-year friendship and successful professional collaborations on hit films such as Om Shanti Om and Tees Maar Khan. Let's take a tour of the magnificent bungalow and dive deeper into the decor details:

‘Old world feel meets Parsi heritage’ Shekhar described his farmhouse as having an old-world charm, revealing that the decor and architecture were inspired by the heritage Parsi hotels in Panchgani that he visited during his school and college years.

He incorporated those details in black-and-white Parsi-style flooring and vintage Parsi furniture, some of which Shekhar and Farah Khan personally shopped for at Chor Bazaar. The kitchen also maintains a heritage look with old tiles, designed to resemble a traditional Gujarati bungalow.