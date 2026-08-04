Quote of the day by Barack Obama: 'The best way to not feel hopeless is to get up and do something'

For millions around the world, Barack Obama has been a symbol of hope, resilience and leadership. Throughout his presidency and beyond, he has consistently encouraged people to believe that change begins with individual action. As the former US President celebrates his 65th birthday today, let's revisit one of his most powerful quotes.

“The best way to not feel hopeless is to get up and do something.” Obama shared these words during a 2009 interview on The Tonight Show with Jay Leno, while discussing optimism during challenging times. (Also read: Quote of the day by Sonu Nigam: 'When the singer becomes the song, the singer doesn't exist anymore' )

What Barack Obama's quote means Obama's words remind us that hopelessness often grows when we feel powerless. Taking action, even if it's something small, can restore a sense of purpose and control. Instead of waiting for circumstances to improve on their own, the quote encourages us to become active participants in creating change.

Whether it's helping someone in need, learning a new skill, working towards a personal goal or simply taking the first step after a setback, action has the power to replace fear and uncertainty with confidence and momentum.