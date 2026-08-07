Lion’s Gate Portal Manifestation: A spiritual expert shares the best rituals to perform as the peak day arrives tomorrow
A US-based spiritual expert shares with HT the best manifestation rituals for spiritual seekers to perform on the peak day of the Lion's Gate Portal.
Coinciding with the Leo season, the biggest manifestation portal has become one of the year's most talked-about events, encouraging people to focus on personal growth rather than external achievements.
A US-based spiritual expert, Latha Jay, tells Hindustan Times that the power of the Lion's Gate Portal does not come from complicated rituals. Instead, it comes from your willingness to show up with clarity and intention.
When is the Lion's Gate Portal in 2026?
The Lion’s Gate Portal is a two-week portal that creates an auspicious period for spiritual seekers around the world.
- Portal opens: Jul 28, 2026
- Peak timing: August 8, 2026
- Portal closes: Aug 12, 2026
Also Read Lion's Gate Portal 2026: Dates, timings and astrological significance
What rituals can you perform during the Lion's Gate Portal?
According to the expert, you do not need crystals, candles or elaborate ceremonies to make the most of the portal.
"I encourage people to keep their rituals simple and intentional. You don't need elaborate tools to participate. You are the power of any manifestation ritual."
She recommends beginning by clarifying what you want to experience in the next chapter of your life.
"Start by getting clear about what you want to experience in the next chapter of your life. Write your intentions down, visualize yourself already living them and, most importantly, ask yourself: Who would I need to become to create this reality?"
Along with writing intentions, the expert encourages meditation, gratitude, journaling, and spending time in nature, and recommends doing one of her favourite manifestation practices, the 24/7 Manifestation Method.
What is the 24/7 Manifestation Method?
According to the expert, your morning practice helps set the direction for the day, while your evening practice reinforces that intention before sleep. Throughout the day, she advises paying attention to whether your thoughts, emotions and actions match the future you want to create.
Also Read 8/8 Lion's Gate Portal 2026: Why astrologers consider it a culmination for manifestation
"Choose one clear manifestation statement and write it 24 times in the morning and 24 times at night for seven consecutive days. I recommend using blue ink on white paper and, rather than mindlessly repeating the words, allowing yourself to connect emotionally with what you are writing."
This manifestation practice can be started at any time, but she advises personally to begin it during spiritually significant periods like the Lion's Gate Portal.
Is the Lion's Gate Portal real?
The astronomical events connected with the Lion's Gate Portal are real. Sirius is the brightest star in the night sky, and its annual heliacal rising has been observed for thousands of years. However, the belief that this alignment creates an energetic portal is rooted in modern spiritual traditions rather than in scientific evidence.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSoumi Pyne
Soumi Pyne is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with four years of work experience. She started her career as a digital journalist with HT after completing her master's in media and communication from NSHM Kolkata. She covers topics in astrology, manifesting, and tarot readings, and also interviews astrologers to share their stories. In 2022, she interviewed the young indigo pilot who had saved Indian students from Ukraine. She has also covered stories about the Dhoomimal Art Gallery and a few lifestyle stories. She is now a fervent reader of astrology, but before working full-time on the Astrology beat, she coordinated and published think tank stories in the HT insight section. Additionally, produced Live Mint and HT newsletters, during which she had the scope to publish news articles by HT's editor-in-chief, Sukumar Ranganathan. She puts in her best effort to make her readers justify the statement "Astrology is a pseudoscience". While she believes that Astrology is not intertwined with Science, she aims to help her readers understand that the human body can be influenced by planetary alignments, drawing on insights from Indian and USA astrologers. Outside her professional sphere, she enjoys a healthy lifestyle through yoga, journaling, meditation, running, and cooking gluten-free meals. She is an avid documentary enthusiast who loves watching BBC, Discovery, and other channels, with a focus on ancient history, space, art, and culture. Also, you'll often find her taking her pooch to new cafes and often taking short trips with her girls or her family to offbeat places.Read More