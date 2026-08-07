Lion’s Gate Portal Manifestation: A spiritual expert shares the best rituals to perform as the peak day arrives tomorrow

Coinciding with the Leo season, the biggest manifestation portal has become one of the year's most talked-about events, encouraging people to focus on personal growth rather than external achievements.

A US-based spiritual expert, Latha Jay, tells Hindustan Times that the power of the Lion's Gate Portal does not come from complicated rituals. Instead, it comes from your willingness to show up with clarity and intention.

When is the Lion's Gate Portal in 2026? The Lion’s Gate Portal is a two-week portal that creates an auspicious period for spiritual seekers around the world.

Portal opens: Jul 28, 2026

Peak timing: August 8, 2026

Portal closes: Aug 12, 2026 Also Read Lion's Gate Portal 2026: Dates, timings and astrological significance

What rituals can you perform during the Lion's Gate Portal? According to the expert, you do not need crystals, candles or elaborate ceremonies to make the most of the portal.

"I encourage people to keep their rituals simple and intentional. You don't need elaborate tools to participate. You are the power of any manifestation ritual."

She recommends beginning by clarifying what you want to experience in the next chapter of your life.

"Start by getting clear about what you want to experience in the next chapter of your life. Write your intentions down, visualize yourself already living them and, most importantly, ask yourself: Who would I need to become to create this reality?"

Along with writing intentions, the expert encourages meditation, gratitude, journaling, and spending time in nature, and recommends doing one of her favourite manifestation practices, the 24/7 Manifestation Method.

What is the 24/7 Manifestation Method? According to the expert, your morning practice helps set the direction for the day, while your evening practice reinforces that intention before sleep. Throughout the day, she advises paying attention to whether your thoughts, emotions and actions match the future you want to create.

Also Read 8/8 Lion's Gate Portal 2026: Why astrologers consider it a culmination for manifestation

"Choose one clear manifestation statement and write it 24 times in the morning and 24 times at night for seven consecutive days. I recommend using blue ink on white paper and, rather than mindlessly repeating the words, allowing yourself to connect emotionally with what you are writing."

This manifestation practice can be started at any time, but she advises personally to begin it during spiritually significant periods like the Lion's Gate Portal.