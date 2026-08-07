Can diabetes damage your liver? Doctor flags early signs and prevention tips

Dr Lubna Chingili, chief medical officer at the Global Innovation Centre, NURA, confirmed that high blood sugar can also affect the liver, increasing the chances of developing fatty liver disease. She explained, “Type 2 diabetes and insulin resistance cause excess glucose to be converted into fat, which gets stored in the liver. Over time, this can lead to fatty liver disease (MASLD). Persistently high blood sugar also increases inflammation and oxidative stress, raising the risk of liver scarring (fibrosis) and, in some cases, cirrhosis.”

To put it simply, when the body cannot use insulin effectively, excess glucose may be converted into fat and stored in the liver, and as this fat further accumulates, it gives rise to fatty liver disease.