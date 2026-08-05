Men over 40, don't skip these health tests: Doctor shares 5 risks to screen for, from blood sugar to fatty liver

As one approaches middle age, around 40, several health risks may remain undetected because they do not cause visible symptoms. Men entering their 40s may experience changes in various health parameters, from blood pressure and cholesterol levels to liver health, without any clearly observable discomfort.



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Weighing in on this, Dr Bilal Thangal T M, medical lead at NURA, an AI health screening centre, shared which tests men should undergo after turning 40.

He also recalled the case of a seemingly fit 43-year-old man who had never undergone a complete blood test. The man finally decided to get screened after his brother, two years younger than him, required a heart stent.

This shows that people often undergo health screenings only after someone close to them experiences a health scare. But this should not be the case.

While it is non-negotiable that health screening after 40 is important, the doctor also clarified that the age should not be viewed as a frightening deadline. “Forty isn't a deadline. It's just the point where paying attention starts paying off. The men who get this right rarely think twice about it again. The ones who don't are usually the ones we see a few years later, asking why nobody flagged it sooner.”

Turning 40 does not mean it marks the beginning of illness, but getting screened at this age can help detect health conditions early, as certain age-related risks also increase. You can then take preventive measures or receive timely treatment to prevent the condition from worsening.

Here are a few areas you need to cover: