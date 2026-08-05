CNN anchor reveals starting her day at 2:15 am: 'I have very long days without sleep'

CNN senior analyst and anchor Audie Cornish has offered a glimpse into her demanding daily routine, revealing that her day begins before most people are even awake. From preparing for live television in the early hours to spending time with her children in the evening, she says every part of her schedule revolves around making the most of her limited time. Audie Cornish opens up about her demanding daily schedule. (CNN)

According to Business Insider, Cornish shared how she manages her responsibilities as the anchor of CNN This Morning, podcast host and mother, while trying to find a balance between ambition, self care and family.

A day that begins at 2:15 a.m. Cornish, 46, said she wakes up at 2:15 a.m. and heads straight into the shower, which she jokingly described as her version of coffee. Although she does not drink coffee, she likes to spend a few quiet moments looking through the day's newspapers on her phone before leaving for work at 3 a.m.

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Her day begins with editorial meetings at 3:30 a.m., where she discusses the day's stories with her team while simultaneously getting her hair and makeup done. She even attends Zoom meetings from the makeup chair.

By around 5 a.m., she settles down with breakfast, usually a homemade omelette and a cup of tea, while reading research notes for the morning's broadcast. She said this quiet time helps her think through the stories, possible interview responses and any facts that need to be verified before going live.

At 6 a.m., she begins hosting CNN This Morning. Describing her approach, Cornish said she imagines herself sitting at a breakfast table with viewers, helping them understand the day's biggest stories in an engaging way.

Once the programme ends at 7 a.m., there is little time to slow down. She moves on to social media work, podcast planning and recordings before finally wrapping up around noon on most days.

Family comes before sleep Despite finishing work by midday, Cornish admitted that the rest of the day is not exactly restful. She tries to spend at least 30 minutes outdoors, run errands or exercise, but said she often struggles to stay awake because she avoids daytime naps.

When her children return from school, however, they become her priority.

"I don't really want to tell them, 'Mommy's too tired,'" she said. "If they want to play, I want to play."

She added that she never wants to miss their bedtime, even after such long days.

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"If I miss my kids' breakfast, I don't want to miss their bedtime," she said, explaining that she would rather spend those moments with her children than regret missing them later in life.

According to Business Insider, Cornish usually goes to bed between 8 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. To help herself unwind, she listens to relaxing sounds through a sleep app. Reflecting on her routine, she said one of her biggest challenges is balancing professional ambition with self care while recognising that her energy is limited.