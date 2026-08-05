When should you have your last coffee? Dr Pooja Pillai shares 10 caffeine rules for sleep, BP, gut health and anxiety

HT Health Talk: For millions worldwide, the morning cup of coffee is a non-negotiable ritual. Yet, despite its omnipresence in our daily routines, key questions about caffeine's impact on sleep, digestion, and long-term health remain widely misunderstood. Also read | HT Health Talk: You asked, our experts answered how to manage migraine

As part of HT Health Talk — a dedicated wellness series by Hindustan Times that brings direct medical advice from leading clinical experts to clarify common health myths — Dr Pooja Pillai, consultant, internal medicine, Aster CMI Hospital, Bengaluru, broke down 10 critical FAQs to offer practical, evidence-based guidance for coffee drinkers.

One of the most frequent mistakes coffee drinkers make is sipping late into the afternoon, unaware of how long caffeine lingers in the bloodstream. While coffee offers an energy boost, knowing your limits is key to avoiding adverse side effects like jitters, heart palpitations, or elevated blood pressure.

Ahead, Dr Pillai answers your top coffee questions: does coffee damage the stomach lining when consumed on an empty stomach and more.

1. What is the ideal 'cut-off time' in the afternoon to stop drinking coffee so it doesn't ruin sleep? For most healthy adults, it is best to stop drinking coffee at least 6–8 hours before bedtime. Caffeine stays in the body for several hours, and even an afternoon cup can make it harder to fall asleep or reduce sleep quality, especially in people who are sensitive to caffeine. If you usually go to bed at 10 pm, try to avoid coffee after 2–4 pm. Poor sleep can also affect mood, concentration, and heart health. If you notice difficulty sleeping, experiment with an earlier cut-off time or switch to decaffeinated beverages later in the day.

2. Does drinking black coffee on an empty stomach cause acidity or gut issues in the long run? Black coffee on an empty stomach does not cause acidity or stomach damage in everyone, but it can trigger symptoms in some people. Coffee may increase stomach acid production, which can worsen acid reflux, heartburn, or gastritis in those who are already prone to these conditions. Healthy individuals usually do not develop long-term gut problems from moderate coffee intake alone. If coffee causes discomfort, nausea, or burning, try having it after a light meal or reducing the quantity. Persistent digestive symptoms should be evaluated by a doctor rather than being blamed on coffee alone.

3. How many cups of coffee per day is considered the absolute upper limit for a healthy adult? For most healthy adults, consuming up to 400 mg of caffeine daily is considered safe. This is roughly equal to 3–4 cups of brewed coffee, although caffeine content varies depending on the type and serving size. Going beyond this limit may increase the risk of anxiety, rapid heartbeat, sleep problems, or digestive discomfort. Pregnant women, people with heart rhythm disorders, uncontrolled high blood pressure, or caffeine sensitivity may need much lower amounts. It is important to consider caffeine from tea, energy drinks, chocolate, and soft drinks when calculating your daily intake. Also read | Coffee lovers, rejoice! Drinking up to 5 cups a day may lower risk of stroke, diabetes and heart failure: Study

4. Can drinking unsweetened coffee with bread daily promote weight loss, or does bread stall progress? Unsweetened coffee alone is low in calories and may temporarily increase alertness and slightly boost metabolism, but it is not a weight-loss solution. Bread does not automatically prevent weight loss. The overall calorie intake, portion size, physical activity, and food quality matter more. Choosing whole-grain bread instead of refined white bread provides more fibre and helps you feel full for longer. If the meal fits within your daily calorie needs, it can be part of a healthy diet. Sustainable weight loss depends on balanced nutrition, regular exercise, and healthy lifestyle habits rather than individual foods.