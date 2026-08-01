Is morning coffee good for health? Gastroenterologist Dr Saurabh Sethi shares 4 reasons not to skip it

After reviewing over 10,000 liver scans in a medical career spanning over two decades, Dr Sethi has come to the conclusion that it is actually beneficial to drink coffee every morning. He shared four points to back his claim, which are presented as follows.

But is this habit actually good for health? Taking to Instagram on July 31, Dr Saurabh Sethi, a California-based gastroenterologist trained at AIIMS, Harvard, and Stanford Universities, answered the question.

For many people across the globe, the day does not start until they have their first cup of coffee. It is a routine that is not just followed in daily life, but has, by virtue of its popularity, become something that is often referenced in the media.

1. Supports liver health According to Dr Sethi, “Coffee is one of the best drinks for supporting liver health. “Studies show regular coffee drinkers can have up to a 44 percent lower risk of liver cirrhosis,” he stated.

Liver cirrhosis is a condition where the liver gets severely scarred, often caused by long-term alcohol use, chronic hepatitis B or C, or fatty liver disease. It stops the liver from functioning as intended and cannot be fully undone.

2. Improve liver enzymes Drinking coffee every morning can also improve liver enzyme levels, noted the gastroenterologist. Also known as hepatic enzymes, the liver enzymes help in metabolism, detoxification, and digestion. According to the Cleveland Clinic website, the common liver enzymes include:

Alanine transaminase (ALT)

Aspartate transaminase (AST)

Gamma-glutamyl transferase (GGT)

Alkaline phosphatase (ALP) “Consistent coffee intake has been linked to lower ALT and AST levels - key markers of liver function,” noted Dr Sethi.

3. Fight against fatty liver Drinking coffee every morning also helps to fight against fatty liver disease. In the words of Dr Sethi, “NAFLD (nonalcoholic fatty liver disease) now affects around one in three adults, and coffee is one of the few drinks with strong, consistent clinical evidence behind it.”

4. Even decaf coffee offers benefits Despite popular belief, the benefit of drinking coffee is not limited to its caffeine content. As Dr Sethi noted, drinking both regular and decaf coffee provides the health benefits.

“The protective effect appears to come largely from polyphenols, not just caffeine, with decaf drinkers showing similar liver enzyme improvements in studies,” he stated.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

Dr Saurabh Sethi is a California-based gastroenterologist with training from AIIMS, Harvard, and Stanford and more than two decades of clinical experience. He became a social media content creator sharing insights on his area of expertise during the Covid-19 pandemic.