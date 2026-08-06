Cotton vs Linen Sarees: Which fabric is actually better for the rainy season? (Pinterest) By Samarpita Yashaswini Samarpita Yashaswini is a Content Producer for Fashion (HT Shop Now) at Hindustan Times Digital. She has five years of experience in lifestyle writing, specialising in fashion, beauty, and trend-led commerce content. She covers everything from seasonal must-haves and wardrobe essentials to brand reviews and styling edits that make everyday dressing easier and more exciting.



She began her writing journey in 2020, but her love for fashion started long before that. Over the years, she has interned with Times Internet and Desi Martini, and worked with Pinkvilla and Schbang, building a strong foundation in digital storytelling and audience-first content. At HT Digital, she writes and creates fashion affiliate content for both the website and social media, blending trend awareness with shopping practicality. Her work sits at the intersection of style and strategy combined with equal parts aesthetic and analytics.



A self-confessed fashion enthusiast, Samarpita has a sharp eye for colours, prints, silhouettes, and textures. She notices the fall of a fabric, the mood of a palette, and the difference a good cut can make. Her expertise lies in translating trends into wearable, relatable style and helping readers shop smarter, not louder.



She studied at Delhi Public School and graduated from Miranda House, University of Delhi in 2019, where she also wrote for the college magazine. She later completed a Postgraduate Diploma in Advertising and PR from MICA, Ahmedabad.



Samarpita believes fashion content doesn’t need to be complicated or overly eloquent. It should be simple, fun, and genuinely helpful, guiding readers through daily style decisions with confidence and joy. Read more Read less Find the best EMI Offers starts from ₹ 2,500/month Check Eligibility → Monsoon dressing can be tricky, especially if you're someone who loves wearing sarees. You want a fabric that's breathable enough for humid weather, light enough to dry quickly if you get caught in a drizzle, and comfortable enough to wear through long workdays or festive gatherings. That's where the classic cotton vs linen debate comes in. Both fabrics have loyal fans, but they serve slightly different purposes. Cotton sarees are soft, breathable and ideal for everyday wear, while linen sarees offer a more structured drape with an understated luxury that feels polished without trying too hard. So, which one deserves a place in your wardrobe this monsoon? The answer depends on how and where you plan to wear it. Cotton Sarees: Comfortable, Breathable and Easy to Wear Cotton remains one of the most practical fabrics for Indian weather. It's lightweight, absorbs sweat well and feels soft against the skin, making it ideal for humid days. Cotton sarees are also easier to wear for long hours, especially if you're heading to work or running errands.

Ajrakh prints instantly add an artisanal charm to everyday dressing. This hand block printed cotton saree combines traditional craftsmanship with breathable comfort, making it perfect for office wear or daytime outings during the rainy season. Best for: Everyday office wear and cultural events.

2 . Crafts Moda Lightweight Mulmul Cotton Saree Loading Suggestions... Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

Mulmul cotton is among the lightest fabrics you can wear during humid weather. Soft, airy and incredibly comfortable, this saree drapes effortlessly without feeling heavy, even after hours of wear. Best for: Daily wear, travel and casual lunches.

If you prefer traditional elegance, this handloom cotton saree delivers exactly that. The thread-work border adds subtle sophistication while the breathable fabric ensures comfort even during long celebrations. Best for: Office events and family functions. Linen Sarees: Crisp, Elegant and Effortlessly Premium Linen has become increasingly popular because it naturally looks refined. The slightly textured finish gives sarees a premium appearance, while the fabric remains breathable despite its structured feel. Linen wrinkles more easily than cotton, but many fashion enthusiasts consider those natural creases part of its charm.

Featuring digital floral prints and decorative latkan detailing, this linen saree balances elegance with everyday practicality. The wax finish helps maintain its crisp appearance, making it an excellent choice for work meetings or daytime celebrations. Best for: Office parties and brunches.

Jacquard weaving adds depth without requiring heavy embellishments. This linen saree feels sophisticated, making it suitable for women who prefer understated luxury over flashy festive wear. Best for: Formal occasions and elegant evening gatherings.

Combining linen with traditional gota weaving creates a beautiful balance between contemporary and festive dressing. It feels lighter than heavily embroidered sarees while still looking occasion-ready. Best for: Festive dinners and intimate celebrations. So, Which One Should You Choose This Monsoon? If comfort is your biggest priority, cotton wins. It's softer, easier to maintain and feels more breathable during sticky, humid weather. It's also quicker to wash and ideal for daily wear. If you're dressing for meetings, festive occasions or events where you want a more polished appearance, linen is the better choice. It offers a naturally luxurious texture that elevates even the simplest blouse. Personally, I'd keep both in rotation. Cotton sarees become everyday heroes throughout the monsoon, while linen sarees are perfect for those occasions when you want to look effortlessly elegant without wearing heavily embellished outfits. At the end of the day, the best rainy-season wardrobe isn't about choosing one fabric over another, it's about choosing the right fabric for the occasion. Similar stories for you: Balloon Pants: Fashion risk or the coolest trouser trend right now? 8 picks to rock this style Classic yet trendy: Shop chain handbags you'll carry for years Tried and Tested: I wore these 3 W for Women sets and here’s my honest review

Cotton vs linen sarees: FAQs Is cotton or linen better for monsoon weather? If comfort is your priority, cotton is the better choice. It's lightweight, breathable, absorbs sweat well, and feels softer against the skin. Linen is ideal when you want a more polished, structured look for work or festive occasions. Can I wear linen sarees for everyday office wear? Absolutely. Linen sarees offer a crisp, sophisticated look that's perfect for office meetings, formal lunches, and work events, while cotton sarees are better suited for long, everyday wear. Which saree fabric dries faster during the rainy season? Lightweight cottons like mulmul and most linen sarees tend to dry relatively quickly compared to heavier silk or synthetic fabrics, making them practical choices for monsoon dressing. Do linen sarees wrinkle more than cotton sarees? Yes. Linen naturally develops creases more easily than cotton, but many people consider this part of its effortless, elegant charm. A lightly wrinkled linen saree often adds to its premium appeal.