Tried and Tested: I wore these 3 W for Women sets for 3 weeks and one completely stole the show

Finding Indianwear that actually looks good in pictures, feels comfortable in Indian heat, and survives multiple wears without fading, is honestly harder than it should be. Over the last few weeks, I wore three different W for Women outfits across lunches, errands, festive dinners, and everyday outings to properly understand how they perform beyond first impressions. W for women sets review By Samarpita Yashaswini Samarpita Yashaswini is a Content Producer for Fashion (HT Shop Now) at Hindustan Times Digital. She has five years of experience in lifestyle writing, specialising in fashion, beauty, and trend-led commerce content. She covers everything from seasonal must-haves and wardrobe essentials to brand reviews and styling edits that make everyday dressing easier and more exciting.



She began her writing journey in 2020, but her love for fashion started long before that. Over the years, she has interned with Times Internet and Desi Martini, and worked with Pinkvilla and Schbang, building a strong foundation in digital storytelling and audience-first content. At HT Digital, she writes and creates fashion affiliate content for both the website and social media, blending trend awareness with shopping practicality. Her work sits at the intersection of style and strategy combined with equal parts aesthetic and analytics.



A self-confessed fashion enthusiast, Samarpita has a sharp eye for colours, prints, silhouettes, and textures. She notices the fall of a fabric, the mood of a palette, and the difference a good cut can make. Her expertise lies in translating trends into wearable, relatable style and helping readers shop smarter, not louder.



She studied at Delhi Public School and graduated from Miranda House, University of Delhi in 2019, where she also wrote for the college magazine. She later completed a Postgraduate Diploma in Advertising and PR from MICA, Ahmedabad.



Samarpita believes fashion content doesn’t need to be complicated or overly eloquent. It should be simple, fun, and genuinely helpful, guiding readers through daily style decisions with confidence and joy. Read more Read less The three outfits included a dreamy yellow floral maxi dress, a green floral modal kurta set, and a mustard embroidered anarkali set. Each one had a completely different vibe, fit, and purpose and surprisingly, one of them became my most-worn ethnic outfit almost instantly. Here is my honest detailed review including fabric quality, fit, comfort, styling versatility, and whether they are actually worth spending on. My honest verdict of 3 W for Women sets

1. Floral Print A-Line Maxi Dress Price: ₹4799

Floral Print A-Line Maxi Dress

The soft colour paired with the floral print gives it a very dreamy romantic aesthetic that instantly feels summery and vibrant. The dress comes with a round neckline, sleeveless cut, flared hem, and maxi silhouette that photographs beautifully while walking. The fit was honestly perfect on me. It sat beautifully on the upper body while still giving enough movement through the flare. However, the first thing I noticed after wearing it outdoors was the texture of the fabric. It feels quite slippery and slightly difficult to manage compared to softer structured fabrics like cotton or modal. While walking fast or sitting for long periods, I found myself adjusting the outfit occasionally. That said, visually it looks stunning once styled properly. The floral print does not feel loud or overwhelming and the yellow shade works beautifully for daytime wear. One of my favourite parts about this outfit was the dupatta or stole. It adds versatility because it can be styled in multiple ways. I wore it traditionally once, draped over one shoulder another time, and even styled it scarf-style for a more modern look. If your priority is aesthetics and elegant summer occasion wear, this outfit delivers beautifully. But if you prefer low-maintenance fabrics, this is something to keep in mind before purchasing. Best for summer lunches, vacations, brunches, daytime festive wear, and garden events.

2 . W Woman Green Floral Printed Modal A-line Kurta with Straight Pant Set Loading Suggestions... Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

2. Teal Floral Printed Modal A-Line Kurta with Straight Pant Set Price: ₹5999

Teal Floral Printed Modal A-Line Kurta with Straight Pant Set

This was easily my favourite outfit from the entire lot and the one I ended up reaching for the most. The set includes a sleeveless V-neck floral A-line kurta paired with straight pants and a matching printed potli bag. The moment I opened the package, the potli instantly made the outfit feel more premium and thoughtfully designed. But the real star here is the fabric. The modal fabric feels incredibly soft, breathable, lightweight, and comfortable even during peak afternoon heat. I wore this outfit for long hours multiple times and never once felt uncomfortable. The fit is what truly sold me though. It flatters the body beautifully without clinging awkwardly. The A-line shape gives structure while still feeling relaxed enough for everyday wear. The curved hem detail also adds movement and makes the silhouette look elevated instead of basic. The teal floral print feels subtle and classy which makes this set versatile enough for both casual daytime outings and slightly dressier occasions depending on the accessories. Another thing I genuinely appreciated was how easy it is to style. Flats, juttis, silver jewellery, minimal heels, tote bags — everything works with this set. This is the kind of outfit that quietly becomes a wardrobe favourite because it balances comfort, elegance, and practicality extremely well. Best for office lunches, everyday elegant dressing, summer dinners, travel, family outings, and festive daytime events.

3. Floral Printed Panelled Thread Work Kurta with Trousers and Dupatta Price: ₹6999

Floral Printed Panelled Thread Work Kurta with Trousers and Dupatta

This outfit feels the most occasion-focused and festive out of all three. The set includes a panelled anarkali-style kurta with long sleeves, thread work embroidery, matching trousers, and a coordinated dupatta. The mustard yellow shade is subtle and sophisticated rather than bright which gives the outfit a very graceful feel. What immediately stood out was how cohesive the entire set looked. Since everything stays within the same colour family, styling becomes very effortless. You do not need heavy jewellery or dramatic makeup because the outfit already feels complete on its own. The embroidery is elegant without looking excessive which makes it ideal for people who prefer understated festive wear over heavily embellished outfits. The polyester fabric does feel slightly heavier compared to the modal set, so I personally would avoid wearing this during extremely hot afternoons. But for evening events or indoor occasions, it works beautifully. The flared silhouette also photographs extremely well and creates beautiful movement while walking. Best for festive dinners, pujas, family functions, intimate weddings, and elegant evening events. The last word All three outfits serve completely different purposes which honestly makes this collection feel very balanced overall. The yellow floral maxi dress is the prettiest and most romantic visually, though slightly higher maintenance because of the slippery fabric. The green floral modal kurta set is easily the strongest overall purchase because of its comfort, flattering fit, breathable fabric, and versatility. It genuinely feels like an outfit you can wear repeatedly without getting tired of it. The mustard embroidered anarkali works best for festive and occasion wear thanks to its elegant embroidery and sophisticated monochrome styling. If you are looking for one outfit that balances comfort and style effortlessly, the green modal set is absolutely worth considering. Similar stories for you: Tried and Tested: Are Terra Luna’s linen staples worth the hype and the price? Luxe watches at up to 50% off: These designer picks are truly worth it; 8 picks for women Channeling Michael Jackson energy? Recreate these movie-inspired looks without missing a beat

W for Women sets review: FAQs Which W for Women outfit was the most comfortable? The green floral modal kurta set was the most comfortable because the fabric felt breathable, soft, and lightweight even in extreme summer heat. Which outfit gives the best value for money? The green floral modal kurta set felt the most worth the investment because of its flattering fit, comfort, styling versatility, and overall wearability. Did the yellow floral dress feel comfortable for long wear? The fit was beautiful, but the fabric felt slightly slippery and needed occasional adjustment during long hours outdoors. Which outfit is best for festive occasions? The mustard embroidered anarkali set works best for festive dinners, family gatherings, pujas, and smaller wedding functions.