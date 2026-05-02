Tried and Tested: Are Terra Luna’s linen staples worth the hype and the price?

Linen in summer sounds like a no-brainer: breathable, elevated, and effortlessly chic. But finding pieces that actually balance fit, structure, and style (without looking crumpled five minutes in) is where things get tricky. I recently tried three linen pieces from Terra Luna: the Delphi trousers, Ara vest, and Selena shirt, and wore them across different settings to see if they truly hold up beyond just good product photos. Terra Luna linen picks: Worth buying or not? By Samarpita Yashaswini Samarpita Yashaswini is a Content Producer for Fashion (HT Shop Now) at Hindustan Times Digital. She has five years of experience in lifestyle writing, specialising in fashion, beauty, and trend-led commerce content. She covers everything from seasonal must-haves and wardrobe essentials to brand reviews and styling edits that make everyday dressing easier and more exciting.



She began her writing journey in 2020, but her love for fashion started long before that. Over the years, she has interned with Times Internet and Desi Martini, and worked with Pinkvilla and Schbang, building a strong foundation in digital storytelling and audience-first content. At HT Digital, she writes and creates fashion affiliate content for both the website and social media, blending trend awareness with shopping practicality. Her work sits at the intersection of style and strategy combined with equal parts aesthetic and analytics.



A self-confessed fashion enthusiast, Samarpita has a sharp eye for colours, prints, silhouettes, and textures. She notices the fall of a fabric, the mood of a palette, and the difference a good cut can make. Her expertise lies in translating trends into wearable, relatable style and helping readers shop smarter, not louder.



She studied at Delhi Public School and graduated from Miranda House, University of Delhi in 2019, where she also wrote for the college magazine. She later completed a Postgraduate Diploma in Advertising and PR from MICA, Ahmedabad.



Samarpita believes fashion content doesn’t need to be complicated or overly eloquent. It should be simple, fun, and genuinely helpful, guiding readers through daily style decisions with confidence and joy. Read more Read less

Here’s the real breakdown: where they worked, where they didn’t, and whether they’re worth adding to your wardrobe.

My review of Terra Luna linen picks Delphi Linen Trousers (Black) – ₹ 6,499 These are easily the strongest piece from the lot. I wore them for a full workday and didn’t feel the need to change even later in the evening, which already says a lot about their comfort and versatility.

The fabric feels like good-quality linen: breathable, soft, and structured without being stiff. What really stands out is the fall. The trousers drape well and hold their shape, giving them a polished look rather than appearing too relaxed or crumpled.

The fit is balanced. It’s not tight, but not overly loose either, which makes it work across body types. The length is also well judged, sitting right at the ankle, so it pairs easily with both flats and heels. Being black, it fits into almost any wardrobe and can be styled repeatedly without looking repetitive.

At ₹6,499, they are expensive, but this is the one piece that feels like an investment. You can wear it often, style it multiple ways, and rely on it for both casual and slightly formal settings.

If you’re considering buying just one item, this should be it.

Ara Linen Vest (Ivory) – ₹ 5,499 The vest is more of a styling piece, but a well-executed one. I wore it for brunch and then again for a semi-formal setting, and it worked in both situations without feeling out of place.

The ivory colour is subtle and refined, which makes it easy to pair with darker bottoms or even denims. The neckline is modest, so it doesn’t feel restrictive in work environments, and the structure gives it a tailored look without being uncomfortable.

That said, this piece depends a lot on how you style your clothes. It’s not something you can just throw on without thinking. It works best when you build an outfit around it.

At ₹5,499, it feels slightly expensive for a vest, but if you enjoy layering and experimenting with outfits, it does add value to your wardrobe. If your style is more low-effort, you may not reach for it as often.

Selena Linen Shirt (Black) – ₹ 5,499 This was the most visually appealing piece to me, but also the most mixed in terms of experience. I wore it for a casual day out, and while it does give a clean, minimal look, the fit may not work for everyone.

The fabric is again good-quality linen and feels breathable and comfortable. However, the shirt has a boxy fit, which is intentional but not universally flattering. I also found the length slightly short, especially if you want to tuck it in neatly or style it in multiple ways.

The collar is broader and more structured, which adds a slightly masculine edge. Some people may like that detail, but it didn’t fully align with the softer look I expected.

At ₹5,499, the issue is not quality but versatility. Compared to the trousers, this doesn’t feel like something you’ll wear as often unless you specifically like oversized, structured shirts.

Terra Luna gets the fabric and overall aesthetic right. The linen feels premium, breathable, and suitable for Indian weather, and the designs lean towards a minimal, elevated style.

However, at this price point, each piece needs to justify itself in terms of wearability. The Delphi trousers clearly do. The Ara vest works if your style includes layering and structured outfits. The Selena shirt is more dependent on personal preference and may not suit everyone.

If you’re planning to invest, start with the trousers. They offer the best balance of comfort, fit, and repeat value.