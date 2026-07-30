Can dirty kitchen chimney affect your health? Experts reveal respiratory risks and when to service it

Let's understand from experts how a dirty chimney can affect your kitchen and whether it can harm your respiratory health. Their insights shed light on why chimney maintenance is necessary for your health. It is not just an obligatory cleaning task.

A chimney is an important part of your kitchen , as it keeps the space clean by extracting smoke, grease particles, fumes and lingering odours while you cook. But when was the last time you cleaned or serviced it? Despite doing such an important job, chimney maintenance is neglected, which may prevent it from functioning efficiently. ALSO READ: Storing your kitchen essentials correctly makes a lot of difference: Avoid these mistakes

Rintu Dasgupta, chief operating officer at Glen Appliances Pvt. Ltd., first clarified how a chimney functions in Indian households: "Deep frying, tempering and high-heat preparation are common cooking methods in Indian households. A kitchen chimney plays a crucial role in extracting these pollutants at the source, before they spread through the home.”

Among the various kitchen layouts, Dasgupta noted that the open-plan kitchens depend on the chimneys even more because there is no barrier separating the cooking area from the living space.

In such households, the chimney actually has an important role in preventing cooking-related smoke, grease particles, and fumes from entering the living room and spreading throughout the home and affecting indoor air quality.

What happens when you don't clean your chimney? The expert cautioned that grease and oil accumulate inside the appliance with regular use. This buildup can obstruct airflow and substantially weaken the chimney's suction capacity. This happens within a few months if you continue to neglect maintenance.

How can you know if your chimney is malfunctioning? Are there some signs that can help you detect if your chimney is not working properly? Yes, Dasgupta shared these signs:

Smoke lingering longer in the kitchen.

Persistent oily smell and grease

Grease deposits on cabinets and walls around the hobs There are safety risks as well. Dasgupta warned that the accumulated grease is flammable, which then becomes very hazardous because it sits directly above an open gas flame.

How often should you clean your chimney? Next, Dasgupta shared a detailed cleaning schedule based on the type of filter and mentioned which households may require more frequent servicing.

“For chimneys with Baffle Filters, the filters should be washed every 14 to 25 days, depending on usage. In case of chimneys operating in recirculation mode with Carbon Filters, the filters should be replaced every three to four months," he said, describing the process for chimneys with filters.

But for chimneys without any filter, the expert urged professional servicing as well: "For filterless chimneys without an auto-clean function, the exterior and grid area should be wiped regularly, along with professional servicing at least twice a year. Homes where deep frying is frequent may require servicing more often.”

Dasgupota's parting advice is that many homeowners wait for a visible problem to show up before they clean the chimney, but by then the suction capacity has already gone down. And there are several benefits of regular servicing. Not only do you improve your air quality, but you also keep noise levels under control and extend the life of the appliance.