Can your diet reduce breast cancer risk? Oncologist Dr Rajinder Kaur Saggu shares what to eat and avoid

Breast cancer has many risk factors, from age to genetics. While some cannot be controlled, others can be managed through conscious lifestyle choices. Everyday habits are often discussed in health discourses because they can play a major role in preventing and managing several conditions. The same holds true for breast cancer, with dietary habits emerging as one of the controllable risk factors.

So, how can dietary choices help reduce the risk of breast cancer? Dr Rajinder Kaur Saggu, senior director of surgical oncology (breast) at Max Hospital, Vaishali, told HT Lifestyle that diet can influence several factors associated with breast cancer risk.

Elaborating more on this, she said, “Everyday dietary choices can influence long-term cancer risk by affecting body weight, hormone levels, inflammation and metabolic health. While genetics and age remain important risk factors for breast cancer, adopting a balanced diet alongside regular exercise, limiting alcohol and maintaining a healthy weight can contribute to better breast health.”

So, while diet alone cannot guarantee a reduction in breast cancer risk, proper nutrition can help manage inflammation, maintain a healthy weight and support metabolic health, all of which may result in lowered risk in the long term. The expert highlighted the philosophy of ‘you are what you eat.’

What do you need to eat to reduce breast cancer risk? The oncologist revealed what you need to add to your diet: